The Center for Metal Arts in Johnstown has been awarded a $1.5 million grant to restore three iconic former steel mill buildings at the Cambria Iron Works, a National Historic Landmark.
When completed, the Center for Metal Arts will be able to expand its training and educational programs in forging, blacksmithing, metal working, and artisanship, as well as fully use the campus’ facilities for the first time since the center opened in 2018.
The funding was awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments across the Appalachian region.
Patrick Quinn, executive director of the Center for Metal Arts, said the grant is an important milestone in support of the center’s continued growth.
“The Center for Metal Arts is making tremendous strides since its move to Johnstown four years ago, having established itself as an internationally recognized center for forging education and practice,” Quinn said in a press release.
“This grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission provides critical funding for the restoration of the center’s campus in the Cambria Iron & Steel National Historic Landmark site in Johnstown.”
The Center for Metal Arts has made its home at the Cambria Iron Works, one of the earliest and most important steel and iron factory centers in America and a National Historic Landmark owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
The center has already been conducting classes, training and educational seminars, and tourism activities on a year-round basis, and has established “The Rectory” artists-in-residence program at a historic church rectory in the Cambria City neighborhood of Johnstown.
Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, said Thursday that the commission would award a $1.5 million ARC Power Grant to restore the center’s buildings.
“This project by the Center for Metal Arts serves as a great representation of the intersection of tourism and economic development,” Manchin said in the press release. “I’m pleased that this Power grant will not only help boost regional tourism, but will also create metalworking jobs in Johnstown, a place with a rich history in America’s iron and steel industry.”
The project is a partnership among the Center for Metal Arts, the City of Johnstown, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Pittsburgh Gateways Corp., a nonprofit organization supporting community-based economic development in economically distressed areas of Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. will serve as a master developer and funding partner seeking to transform the Cambria Iron Works and Center for Metal Arts into a Johnstown hub for job training, community place making, artist innovation and heritage tourism.
Robert Meeder, Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. board chairman, said the grant achieves the full vision of the campus as a historically significant and beautiful site.
“Pittsburgh Gateways is proud to partner with the Center for Metal Arts and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority on this exciting restoration, which is a catalyst for both economic and cultural development in the City of Johnstown,” Meeder said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.