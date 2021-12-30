Celebration Johnstown invites people from all over into the downtown area for a New Year’s Eve bash with free entertainment.
The event will feature live music from 6 to 10 p.m. at various locations, including First Presbyterian Church, Visitors Bureau’s Downtown Johnstown Welcome Center and Franklin Street United Methodist Church.
Live entertainment and children’s activities are also scheduled throughout the evening at Cambria County Library.
The Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic animated displays and Gallery on Gazebo Festival of Trees will be available in the AmeriServ Financial lobby as well as Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Christmas tree and village in Central Park.
To cap the night, a fireworks display from Pyrotecnico is scheduled to be set off from Prospect hill at 9:45 p.m.
For more information and a full list of happenings, visit Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.
