Schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will mark this year’s Catholic Schools Week observance with “Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“It’s always a great time to get together and focus on the students and family who are why we’re actually here,” Divine Mercy Catholic Academy Principal Ryan Woodruff said. “Plus it’s a great, fun week.”
Catholic Schools Week begins Sunday and runs through Friday.
Divine Mercy will feature themed activities each day of the week, ranging from students wearing pajamas on Tuesday to dressing up like their favorite teacher or staff member on Friday.
Woodruff said local priests will also visit or Zoom into the classrooms on Thursday and the same will be done between the east and west campuses for a pen-pal session on Monday.
Tom Smith, principal at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, is also excited to mark the occasion.
“It’s important to celebrate Catholic Schools Week during our centennial,” he said.
Bishop McCort will also celebrate the annual observance with daily celebrations that culminate in a student appreciation day on Friday.
Smith spoke highly of the importance of a faith-based education and what Catholic schools have been able to accomplish during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In regard to this year’s theme of “Faith. Excellence. Service.” Bishop Mark Bartchak said in a statement that “those words don’t need to remain posted on the classroom wall for young people to grasp their meaning.”
“In our Catholic schools, the truth about God and about who we are as God’s sons and daughters is posted in the minds and hearts of students,” he continued. “It’s living faith in the person of Jesus Christ, which encourages all of our students to strive for excellence in all of their endeavors. That living faith is manifested through service to others, especially the poor.”
Other celebrations to mark the occasion this year include a special “Proclaim!” TV mass, from Bartchak, at 11 a.m. on Sunday from St. John Gualbert Cathedral in Johnstown.
The event will be broadcast live on WATM ABC 23.
Later that day at 5 p.m., “Making the Grade – Celebrating the Spirit and Success of Catholic Education” will be aired.
The diocese office of communications has also published a special edition of: “Proclaim!” magazine, which is dedicated to Catholic education.
That was mailed to all registered Catholic households in the diocese.
For more information about Catholic Schools Week, including a schedule of school open houses, visit dioceseaj.org or the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Facebook page.
