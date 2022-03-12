Catanese Group has been selected as a firm to the Top 100 Organization edition of the Pennsylvania Business Central Publication.
Following the nomination of Leading Partner Samuel Catanese, CPA, in February, the March issue honor Catanese Group as a company that creates a strong economic impact in western Pennsylvania. The organizations selected for the publication are from a variety of industries and represent the most innovative and influential in their respective fields.
