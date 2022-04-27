About a half-decade ago, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. was on a phone call with a county commissioner from southwest Pennsylvania who was trying to emphatically emphasize the need for improved high-speed internet.
The official “almost screamed into the phone,” as Casey recalled: “Senator, kids can’t do their homework. It’s simple as that.”
Casey called the message “one of the most searing reminders” that stayed with him for years as the federal government attempted to significantly bolster funding for broadband, which eventually occurred with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year.
“Finally, finally, we got it done and made this remarkable investment in high-speed internet,” Casey said.
Casey, a Democrat, recalled the phone conversation during a Rural Voices USA online forum held on Wednesday that brought together Casey, former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz from Johnstown, White House senior adviser for broadband and technology Lisa Hone, award-winning agriculture teacher Krista Pontius and former Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Denny Wolff for a discussion about the future of broadband.
Participants explored the role that high-speed internet plays in education, business, health care and overall quality of life in ways that affect both rural and urban communities.
“It’s affordability, it’s access and it’s equity,” said Critz, echoing a point made by Hone. “We have to make sure that we’re solving all these issues. It’s an all-encompassing strategy that we have to have. Talking about a rural/urban divide, I think, is setting one against the other. This is a problem that we’re all experiencing. Just to paraphrase something that I’ve said for many, many years, we’re in a world economy.
“We’re competing with the world. We need every person to be able to succeed and contribute. It’s not about urban. It’s not about rural. It’s about this country and the best that we can do.”
Casey and Hone provided details about the funding available for broadband in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation championed by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
The plan calls for spending $65 billion to develop high-speed internet.
“Of that $65 billion, the first and most immediate program it created is the Affordable Connectivity Program,” Hone said. “If I leave you with nothing else, remember the name the ‘Affordable Connectivity Program’ and the website, acpbenefit.org. It provides up to a $30-a-month broadband subsidy for lower- income households. That includes any household that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. … Households are also eligible for that benefit if at least one member of the household participates in or receives benefits from a wide array of federal benefit programs, including food stamps, WIC (Women, Infants and Children), SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid. If you have somebody in the household who’s eligible to receive free or reduced school lunches, then the household is eligible for one benefit.”
Casey said Pennsylvania will receive $100 million at minimum.
“But we’re going to get a helluva lot more than just that $100 million because we’re going to be able to apply for competitive grants,” Casey said.
“We’re also going to get dollars directly to our citizens. In other words, people who don’t have access to high-speed internet will have access through a new connectivity program.”
