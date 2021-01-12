Jackie Kulback, chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Party, was invited to provide an op-ed concerning the group’s experiences on
Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and the Facebook post made afterward. In response, Kulback shared the following statement, originally issued on Jan. 6:
“Earlier today, the Cambria County Republican Party participated in a peaceful protest to express our concerns surrounding the Nov. 3 presidential
election. As events at the Capitol began to turn violent our group was called back to our bus and left immediately. The recent presidential election has been tense and unsettling for all, but is no excuse for violence.
“The events today at the Capitol are unacceptable.
“As a nation, we are better than this. Our intent was to peacefully protest our position on election fraud, no one anticipated this. Our thoughts and prayers are for peace.”
