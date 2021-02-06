Businesses may have special Valentine’s Day hours. Here are a few examples:
n LaPorta’s Flowers and gifts, 342 Washington St., Johnstown, 10 a.m. to
4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
n Blaine Boring Chocolates, 123 Market St., Johnstown, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
n Carriage House Floral and Gifts, 600 Central Ave., Johnstown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but longer if busy.
n O’Shea’s Candies, (Geistown) 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (Westmont) 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m; (Ligonier) 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday.
n Or check with your favorite neighborhood shops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.