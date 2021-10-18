JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Cambria and Somerset counties each recorded two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and Indiana County added three, among 105 additional deaths statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday.
Clearfield County also added two deaths and Westmoreland County added three since Friday.
There were 11,208 additional positives statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,513,332 cases of COVID-19.
Cambria County added 185 cases over the three days, Somerset County added 113, Bedford County added 62, Blair County added 157, Indiana County added 71, Clearfield County added 98, Centre County added 102 and Westmoreland County added 391 new cases.
The Pennsylvania death registry identified 105 new deaths for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining Monday updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,454,032 doses statewide, including 390,405 boosters for those who previously received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
There are now 7,322,769 people fully vaccinated.
