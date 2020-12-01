Cambria County added 169 COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday among 5,676 new cases and 182 additional deaths statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Counties across the region continued to surge, with 199 new cases in Westmoreland, 90 in Blair, 82 in Clearfield, 60 in Indiana, 50 in Somerset, 32 in Bedford and 11 new cases in Centre County.
All the region’s counties recorded additional deaths related to COVID-19, as well. There were nine new deaths in Centre, five in Westmoreland, three each in Bedford and Blair and one each in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield.
Since the pandemic struck the state in March, there have been 367,140 Pennsylvanians infected by the coronavirus and 10,563 have died from causes attributed to COVID-19.
The statewide hospitalizations continued to rise Tuesday, with an additional 113 inpatients bringing the total to 4,744 hospitalized, with 967 under intensive care and 524 on ventilators. The ICU count was down slightly from Monday’s 970 patients.
Locally, Blair County has the most hospitalizations at 140 patients, followed by Cambria County with 90 patients. Combined with Somerset and Bedford counties, the region shows 274 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 42 in ICUs and 34 on ventilators.
