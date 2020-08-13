EHRENFELD – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement that will allow county residents to apply online for licenses to carry firearms.
Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said the goal of the move is to minimize in-person contact during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The background check system used for permit applications in Pennsylvania has recently seen a backlog of applications and has been taking hours to return results, which has caused crowding outside the sheriff’s office at the Cambria County Courthouse, Robertson said.
The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 3 began accepting permit applications by appointment only; the creation of an online application system is “Phase 2” of the effort to reduce crowding at the courthouse, Robertson said.
“It eliminates a lot of the traffic that we’ve had coming in and out of the courthouse of people coming and applying for permits,” the acting sheriff said. “Everything is all computerized now. It makes it much more customer-friendly than we were in the past.”
The license agreement approved Thursday is between the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office and Permitium LLC, the software company that produces the program that will be used for the online application process. Robertson said he and his department’s office manager have familiarized themselves with the program by visiting the sheriff’s office in Blair County, which has been using the program for about 45 days.
After the online application becomes available, county residents will continue to have the option to come to the courthouse in Ebensburg and apply for licenses to carry firearms in person, Robertson said.
