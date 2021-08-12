JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County experienced the second-biggest total population loss – and the eighth-largest such loss by percentage – among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census counts.
There were 143,679 people in the county a decade ago. That number fell to 133,472 last year, according to 2020 Census Redistricting Data released on Thursday. The drop of 10,207 ranked behind only Westmoreland County’s decline of 10,506.
Cambria lost 7.1% of its population, the third-largest drop in its two-century existence, ahead of only losses of 11% and 8.1% in the 1980s and 1960s, respectively. The final total was better than the projection, which had the estimated unofficial total at 130,192 on July 1, 2019. Somerset County declined by 4.6%, from 77,742 to 74,129. Bedford County fell from 49,762 to 47,577, a loss of 4.4%.
Cambria County is also identified as the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area, but data for the city itself will be released later.
“It’s something that we’ve been fighting long before even I was in office – and for many, many years – with the decline of the mills and the mass exodus and people leaving,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, whose 35th District includes Cambria and Bedford counties. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for many, many years. We’ve been working hard and trying to take steps to make this region retain the population. I think we are making progress on that. I know those numbers, as you see that, they may not reflect that.”
Langerholc feels strides have been made to keep and grow the population going forward, especially with people realizing they don’t need to live in larger cities as a result of life changes made during the pandemic.
“I think you’re going to start to see a reversal of those numbers here in the near future,” Langerholc said. “As I meet with different leaders and different representatives, of the redevelopment authority or just a wide-range of people that are involved here, talk to them and you see the companies that want to invest in (Johnstown).”
Efforts are underway to rebrand the city as something other than a dying former steel town.
“It certainly doesn’t help us in the short term to be losing the population,” said Brad Clemenson, a community advocate and former staffer for the late U.S. Rep John Murtha.
“But I think we may be able to bottom out here before too long if we can establish a new identity for Johnstown, and begin to attract people, and keep people here, based on the quality of life, the low cost of living, the great recreation all around here, good education system, good health care. We really have a lot of good things in this area.”
Cambria County Commissioner President Thomas Chernisky, a Democrat, emphasized cooperation going forward, saying, “It is imperative that Cambria County continues to work with federal, state and local governments to reverse the trend, continuing good government, collaborating with agencies and businesses is a way to offset population loss.”
The totals will be used to redraw district lines for the Pennsylvania General Assembly and U.S. House of Representatives. Pennsylvania will lose one seat, going from 18 to 17 seats, in Congress.
“Typically, you would think that the areas of the state that lose the population are more likely to see their districts reconfigured,” G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, said.
“That doesn’t mean the entire district gets reconfigured, but it could be modified in a way. and parts of the state where the population grew, the way the reconfiguration works out, could pick up a seat. This all gets very complicated, and you can’t get the politics out of it.”
