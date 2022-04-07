EBENSBURG, Pa. – Rising input costs being experienced now in the agriculture sector will almost certainly lead to increased prices for consumers at supermarkets and restaurants in the coming months.
A poll conducted by CME Group and Purdue University showed that 57% of responding producers expected input costs to increase by more than 20% this year, while nearly 40% thought that number would top 30%.
The effect is being felt locally, according to Tommy Nagle, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board director for District 12, which includes Cambria County. He said fertilizer alone has gone up more than $200 per ton so far.
Current higher prices for fertilizer, seed, power, etc., will need to be passed along.
“Right now, they’re saying anywhere from 7% to 20% increases (for consumers), as of right now, so I would think that’s going to be larger than that until everything is finalized,” Nagle said during the Cambria County Farm Bureau’s annual Spring Informational Dinner Meeting on Thursday at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in Ebensburg.
“Our input costs have gone up 300%, so there’s no way we can absorb all of that, or obviously we wouldn’t be in business. The market hasn’t really reacted yet with pricing, as far as with our commodity pricing, whether it’s beans, corn, or beef, or pork or whatever your commodity is.
“Our prices are good, but not in comparison to what our input costs are, so that hasn’t caught up yet. I’m sure as they start to rise to offset our input costs, you’re going to get more pressure on the stores as well.”
The average nationwide price for a gallon of regular gas has increased from $2.872 at this time in 2021 to $4.153 on Thursday, according to gasprices.aaa.com, while diesel went from $3.085 to $5.071.
“Well, a big part of the inflation (is), regardless of the supply chain, but inflation, which is affecting everyone no matter your economic status, is caused greatly because of the costs of transportation,” Cambria County Farm Bureau President Marty Yahner said. “Goods – food and everything else – need to move by truck, rail, plane, delivery truck. That’s diesel fuel and gasoline, and because of the cost of energy, that’s causing the cost of transportation to go up and it’s causing inflation. It all goes back to supply and demand for energy.”
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Richard Ebert, owner of a dairy, sheep and crop farm in Westmoreland County, said supply chain issues are still a major concern.
“Farmers are worried about getting products,” Ebert said.
“I keep hearing shortages here and there. The costs of these inputs have almost doubled, if not more than that. Even though prices of grain and dairy are up right now, our input costs have really kept our margins pretty thin. We’re just not sure where the season’s going to end for us with prices.”
Ebert and Yahner expanded on other concerns, too.
“What we’re really worried about right now is avian flu, chickens,” Ebert said. “I don’t think they’ve really detected it yet in Pennsylvania, but, in all the surrounding states, they’ve detected it and had to de-populate some chicken houses, either egg-layers or broilers, so that’s really going to affect chicken prices.”
The farm bureau is also involved in legislative policy, as always.
“Our No. 1 priority is for funding for a conservation program, best management practices that farmers try to do anyway on our farms to keep waters clean and soil where it belongs and not get into the rivers, manure where it belongs,” Yahner said. “We’re asking as an organization for the state, as part of the state budget process, to use American Rescue Plan funds, $250 million, I believe, to implement a new program called the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. It will be a new program.”
