Cambria and Blair counties each added 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday and Blair also had two new deaths, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 1,557 new cases and 33 additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the statewide totals to 184,872 cases and 8,533 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Centre County’s case count increased by 25 on Monday. Westmoreland County added 64 cases and three deaths, Allegheny County added 103 cases and three deaths, Delaware County added 112 cases and two deaths and Philadelphia added 261 cases.
Across the region, Bedford County added four cases, Indiana County added 12 cases, Clearfield County added nine cases and Somerset County added six cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.