Cambria County’s daily COVID-19 death rate is back on the rise, with Wednesday marking the third straight day the county reported multiple deaths.
The county added four more deaths Wednesday – totaling nine over the past two days – and giving the county 468 since the pandemic arrived in early 2020.
“We’re definitely noticing an incline in cases,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Westmoreland County also added four deaths, while neighboring Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Blair counties did not add to their totals.
According to the state Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized and, separately, those on ventilators, are both on the rise in Cambria County.
As of Wednesday, 45 people were hospitalized with the virus, and nine of them were in the intensive care unit.
Earlier this month, Conemaugh Health System’s Critical Care Team, which includes staff from the intensive care unit, created a 27-clip video urging people to look out for one another during the fall outbreak.
It includes 27 clips of masked hospital staff sharing handwritten messages.
“We are your community hospital. We are here for you when you need us. We are resilient but we are tired and we need your help. Last winter, we had no solution to COVID-19. We fought so hard alongside every one of our patients. We tried everything and our hearts broke with every loss.”
With vaccines available to help save lives, last year’s wave of tragic losses doesn’t have to repeat itself, they wrote.
“We do not want to see this happen again in our community. We need you to get vaccinated. We need you to trust the doctors and the scientists who have given us everything we need to overcome this pandemic.”
Cambria County currently has 51.2% of its vaccine-eligible residents vaccinated and 55.7% have received one dose – figures that top most neighboring counties, including Somerset and Bedford.
But by comparison, more than 72% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Homecoming quarantines
More than 25 Ferndale Area High School students were quarantining this week as “close contacts” after three students who attended homecoming activities over the weekend tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Jeff Boyer said the three high schoolers are among five total in the district confirmed as COVID-19 cases.
Ferndale Area’s total high school enrollment is approximately 190 students.
Given that the annual homecoming game drew a crowd of hundreds of people, school officials worked this week to identify and contact fellow students known to have been in close contact with COVID-19 positive students to notify them, Boyer said.
“At this point, we still have three confirmed cases (from the weekend event). But this event is classified by the state as a large group gathering, and when you have hundreds of people at a game, you don’t know if you’re stranding in line next to someone who might have it,” Boyer said. “So we’ve been making calls and getting the word out.”
“If your child attended any of the homecoming activities and is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, please keep them home and have them tested,” district officials wrote on the school’s Facebook page.
Wednesday’s cases
Cambria County recorded 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – the most in one day since Jan. 14.
Somerset County added 68, which is also a total that hasn’t been surpassed since January.
Bedford and Centre counties added 40 cases Wednesday. Blair added 61 and Indiana County added 45 cases. Westmoreland County added 262 cases along with its four new deaths.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.