State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is encouraging local volunteer fire departments to apply for a newly opened state grant program through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The purpose of the initiative is to help fund training and equipment to battle wildfires.
Rural and volunteer fire companies that serve communities with less than 10,000 residents can apply and the program's priority is for unprotected or inadequately protected rural areas.
The grants are cost-sharing, with a maximum of $10,000 for this year and a deadline to apply of May 13.
For more information visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
