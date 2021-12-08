State Representative Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Wednesday that $422,000 has been secured to support criminal justice initiatives in Cambria County.
“Criminal justice is more than just police cars and jails – unfortunately it also too often includes innocents and children,” he said in a release.
“When I was a young man, I was a victim of violent crime and I’ve carried the literal scars from that event the rest of my life, a physical reminder of how important it is to keep our streets safe and how life-altering crime can be for victims.”
The funding will be split between two sources.
Victim Services Inc. will receive $375,000 to continue programs that reduce violence against women, training for local law enforcement and other funding for the agency.
That includes partial support for a dedicated prosecutor.
The remaining $47,000 will go to the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center to assist operations there.
This funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to programs statewide.
