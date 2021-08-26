After a year-long process, roughly $55,000 has been secured for four area organizations to fund projects through the partnership of the 1889 Foundation and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department is getting $21,598 to purchase a new generator for the fire hall; Reade Township has been allotted $18,120 for recreation area fencing; Patton Park got $9,440 for a security system; and Cresson Lions Club received $5,842 for a swimming pool water purification and chemical system.
“Because we worked together for the common good, these four projects will not meet the fate of falling between the funding cracks,” Burns said in a release. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. In this case, we had the collective will – and the 1889 Foundation was instrumental in helping find a way.”
Projects, such as this, often don’t qualify for state aid, he added.
Because of this, Burns approached the foundation for help and that organization agreed to be the required grant applicant, which serves as the intermediary to distribute the funds.
The agency also contributed $5,000 for each of the projects.
“This was a true partnership between local dollars and state dollars being able to make these projects happen for these smaller communities that sometimes don’t get a chance to get some of these grant funds,” 1889 President Susan Mann said in a release. “These grants probably wouldn’t have happened without the two of us working together.”
The four grants were navigated through the Keystone Communities Program that’s operated by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
