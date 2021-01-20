PennDOT will display plans online from Friday to Feb. 5 for the replacement of three bridges in Somerset County.
Two of the bridges are located along Lambertsville Road in Stonycreek Township, north of Shanksville; one passes over Grove Run and one passes over an unnamed tributary. The third carries Bicycle Road over Beaverdam Creek on the border between Lincoln and Quemahoning townships.
All three projects will involve the replacement of the existing bridges with precast concrete box culverts. Each will require a detour for about six weeks.
PennDOT did not announce dates for the projects.
Anyone interested in viewing the project plans should go to www.penndot.gov/district9 between Friday and Feb. 5, click on the “Public Meetings” link in the “District Links” sidebar, select “Somerset County” and click on “Somerset County Box Culverts.”
