Brides | Pulling off a picture-perfect wedding

Pulling off a picture-perfect wedding is no small feat. In fact, these days it’s more like a Hollywood production with months – even years – of planning and a cast of dozens.
While finding the wedding dress of her dreams might be the bride’s most important choice, it is certainly not the only big decision.
A couple has to choose a date for the big day. Then there’s the all-important venues for both wedding and reception to secure, a menu to choose, the bridal party to pick, dresses and tuxes to be decided on, flower choices, cakes to be tasted and a guest list to put together. Save-the-date and invitations have to be chosen and sent. Will there be a live band or a DJ? Is a minister going to perform the ceremony or someone else? The decisions go on and on.
Brides and grooms often find planning for their perfect wedding to be one of the most stressful times of their lives. But an unforeseen pandemic made things even worse for the brides and grooms of 2020.
“I had been planning for a year,” says Alivia Drenner of Ebensburg. “Once things started happening with COVID-19, I had to change everything. All of that work, it kind of just didn’t even matter because I had to redo everything.
“But I only cried one time, so I think that was pretty good.”
The bridal shower venue was unable to host the event and, eventually, Alivia got word that only 20 people could be at the wedding venue. “We wouldn’t have even been able to fit the wedding party,” she says.
Alivia and Kyle wanted to stick with June 27 – the date they had originally chosen – so the couple ended up getting married by their pastor in the front yard of their home. The reception was held in a huge tent on the property grounds.
“It was a lot of stress,” Alivia says. “We had to think about tables and chairs and bathrooms and the weather and all of that. The weather was probably the biggest stress factor for me and, on the day of our wedding, it was calling for a big storm. Some of our family drove through a hail storm on their way to our house. But it didn’t even rain at our house that day. We kissed and right then was the loudest clap of thunder I had ever heard. But that was it. It didn’t rain.”
Alivia says some of her guests decided not to come due to COVID-19 fears, but the couple says they understood the decision and despite all the last-minute changes and challenges, the couple says they are happy with how it turned out.
“It was sentimental,” Alivia says. “I definitely wouldn’t have changed it now, looking back.”
“I was supposed to get married on June 13, but due to the pandemic was forced to reschedule,” says Taylor Flick of Richland Township. “Kyle and I took a chance and booked Aug. 22. Then, a week before the wedding, due to new restrictions, we were forced to find a tent and move the reception outside.
“The stress and unknown leading up to the day was more than most can handle, but it was definitely worthwhile. It ended up being the fairytale wedding I have always dreamed of. ”
Nicole Bilak of Ebensburg calls her wedding experience an “emotional roller coaster ride.”
She says every day was filled with uncertainty. “Were we going to have to cancel our wedding or would we have to postpone it?
“My husband, Chris, was great and just said we should wait it out and see what happens. That everything was going to work out.
“On the other hand, I was an emotional wreck because I like to have complete control over any given situation.”
Nicole says all her dress fittings were done while she wore a mask, but restrictions were lifted a month before the big day. “So, on my wedding day, it was great to see myself in my dress without a mask.”
The couple says they tried to keep things as normal as possible, but took precautions for their guests. “We had hand sanitizer on every table, boxes of masks lying around the venue in case anyone felt uncomfortable and wanted one. Our cookie table had gloves for guests to put on and grab the desserts they wanted without accidentally touching others. Our caterer served the food for our guests.”
The couple also cut down their guest list from 200 to 120.
“We made the most of the situation and it ended up being a great day,” Nicole says. “It may not have been what I expected my wedding to be as a little girl, but I married my best friend and my close friends and family got to witness it.
“All the uncertainty made our wedding a lot more special, because we made it. We pulled off a wedding during a pandemic.”
“Due to restrictions we had to move to an outdoor venue three weeks before our wedding,” says Kim Mendillo of Latrobe who married Chris on Aug. 1 at The Barn at Maple Falls in Rockwood.
“The fireworks towards the end of the reception were simply amazing just like the rest of the day.”
“We had to change the date from June 6th to Aug. 1st,” says Lindsay Seth. “Our venue, Farm on the Ridge in Hooversville, was super accommodating along with all of our vendors.
“We were very fortunate.”
Lindsay and husband Stephen reside in Westmont.
Brooke and Corbin Corrente of Ebensburg were married July 25 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Northern Cambria.
“Our reception was held at the beautiful Chetremon Golf Course & Event Venue in Cherry Tree, Indiana County, but that was not where it was originally planned,” Brooke says.
“Just one week before the big day, on my 24th birthday, I received a call from our original reception venue that, due to brand new Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions, our reception could not be held indoors.
“We had planned every detail for the past 12 months, but now had to re-plan our entire reception in less than one week. Needless to say, it was a very busy week contacting vendors, meeting with the new venue coordinator and designing a whole new reception area.
“Everything worked out perfectly and we had the wedding of our dreams – even more beautiful and perfect than we imagined.”
Devon and Lisa Vatavuk-Kinter started dating in 2013 and were engaged in 2019. “We were so excited. I remember telling everyone I knew that 2020 was going to be the best year of our lives.
“Then March came around and our world was completely turned upside down. We went into lockdown and everywhere we looked, we saw couples being forced to massively scale down or postpone their weddings.
“We made it through months of obsessively watching the news, waiting to make a decision on what to do about our special day. There were many reasons to postpone, but even more reasons to have the wedding if we safely could.”
In the summer, when things started to open back up, the couple was hopeful that their September wedding could go on as planned. However, new COVID-19 restrictions required the couple to make some changes. “The most difficult one for me was that my church, St. Thomas in Hooversville, no longer had the capacity to safely hold our guests. The church is very important to me and I was heartbroken that we would not be able to have our wedding there.”
Lisa and Devon were not to be deterred.
“After weeks of scrambling to find a last-minute venue, the wonderful folks at Camp Harmony were able to accommodate us,” Lisa says. “Their chapel is absolutely beautiful and ended up being the perfect place to get married. They have three crosses on top of a hill overlooking miles of gorgeous rolling landscape. My dad put in a lot of hours of work building us a pergola to get married under, painting the crosses and doing lots of other things to make sure everything ran smoothly. We are extremely grateful for all of his hard work.”
Another obstacle the couple faced was the 25 percent capacity rule for their reception at Ace’s.
“They were very accommodating, but due to laws out of their control and also because we wanted to make sure everyone was safe, we had to remove 100 guests from our guest lists. This was incredibly difficult to do and we had already sent out our save-the-dates,” Lisa says. “I am very grateful for our understanding friends and relatives.
“After being consumed by stress, uncertainty and worry instead of the excitement a bride and groom should experience in the months and weeks leading up to the wedding, our wedding day was finally here.
“All things considered, we were extremely lucky. We had beautiful weather for our outdoor ceremony, all of our close family was able to attend, everyone was safe and most importantly – I got to marry the love of my life,” Lisa says. “Our wedding was a whirlwind of craziness, but it still ended up being the best day of our lives.”
Gregory and Brittany Shaffer of Hollsopple were married Aug. 29 at The Hayloft in Rockwood.
The couple says 2020 was a very stressful year. Among their most difficult changes to make due to the pandemic was how many guests they could have. “We had to make hard decisions on people we could not invite,” Brittany says.
“(I often wondered) if we would have to cancel after I had spent two years putting this wedding together.”
Still, Brittany says they were lucky. “It poured rain all day right up until it was time for pictures. The weather cleared so I could have my dream wedding outside and guests could be spread out enough.”
Allison Petrick and Joshua Way started dating in 2013 when they were freshmen in high school – he at Bishop McCort and she at Westmont Hilltop. They both attended Robert Morris University and earned degrees in biology.
Joshua proposed on Mount Washington overlooking the city of Pittsburgh in 2019, after nearly six years together.
“We planned our wedding for May 24th,” Allison says. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, our big dream wedding got pushed to July 24th. But we didn’t want to wait so we decided that we would get legally married on May 1st and Judge Fleming married us over Zoom that day.
“We were the first Zoom marriage in Cambria County.
“Even though we were already married, we still had our big wedding at the Indiana Country Club on July 24th and it was beautiful,” Allison says.
“Despite the struggles of 2020, I am just happy to be married to my best friend. He’s my rock and we were very fortunate in our wedding planning. Our vendors worked with us so well and were extremely flexible considering the circumstances.”
The couple resides in Pittsburgh.
Patty Rae Naylor of Johnstown says carrying off a wedding during a pandemic was “stressful beyond belief.”
The couple had been planning the wedding for two years and booked Masonic Temple in 2018. “Justin and I were planning on the big, beautiful ballroom,” Patty Rae says.
Then they were told they could not have the reception inside and would need to find a tent for an outside event. After procuring a tent, they were told they could have it inside after all and would not need the tent. They called and canceled the tent, but three hours later were called back and told once again that an inside reception was not allowed.
They called to see if they could get the tent back, but it had already been promised to another couple.
The tent company managed to find a tent for the couple but, Patty Rae says, the tent rental added a lot of extra expenses they had not planned for and they had to cut their guest list from 300 to 125.
“We sent out We’re Sorry cards that read: In times like these, love always prevails.”
The couple married Oct. 3 and though it was a lot of stress, they have no regrets. “We picked that date and that was our day and we didn’t want it to be anything but our day,” Patty Rae says.
“It was the perfect day and one we’ll never forget.”
“The biggest challenge was having to change our venue and vendors a few weeks before our set date,” Courtney Seth says of her 2020 wedding.
“The unknowns were the hardest. We didn’t know if we would have to cancel at the last minute or tell some people they had to stay home.
“It ended up being a perfect day despite all the headaches of planning a wedding during a pandemic.”
Courtney and Bernie Seth live in Johnstown.
Anna and Jared Meek married in the fall in her parent’s backyard in Davidsville. They had planned a big wedding to take place in Pittsburgh – where they now reside.
That was before COVID-19.
“When cases started to spike, we made the difficult decision to majorly downsize our wedding from 220 guests to 45,” Anna says. Luckily, I am incredibly blessed to have a mother who loves to host.
“With limited time to plan and lots to do, both of our families pulled together to coordinate catering, ceremony logistics and decorations. My father spent weeks getting his yard in tiptop shape.
“My husband and dad spent hours stringing lights from a giant tree in our backyard. My husband held the ladder while my dad attached the lights to the tree branches. Both of them are quiet guys and neither of them have spent that much time alone, so the evening really forced them to break the ice and get to know each other a little bit more,” Anna says.
“My mom spent weeks putting together homemade centerpieces, hand-painted signs, perfectly sewn table runners, a macrame backdrop and all the flowers and centerpieces.
“My husband’s father is a Presbyterian minister and planned out our entire ceremony program.
“The day finally came and it was the most sincere, loving and beautiful day,” Anna says. “When we initially made the decision to downsize our wedding, I came to terms with the fact that I would have to ‘settle’ for something less than what we imagined for our wedding day.
“In retrospect, I feel entirely different. In fact, I couldn’t imagine the day being any different.”