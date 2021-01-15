Brides | Pulling off a picture-perfect wedding

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Snow mixing in. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.