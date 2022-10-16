BREEZEWOOD, Pa. – A fire destroyed a Breezewood fast-food restaurant on Saturday, and crews were back out battling “hot spots” Sunday.
Despite support from as many as 10 other fire departments in central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, Breezewood fire Chief Toby Colledge said the Hardee’s restaurant was a total loss.
He said 75% of the interior was “gutted” by fire.
It appeared a broiler fire was the initial source, causing the flames to spread up through the ventilation system.
Firefighters tried an interior attack, but conditions worsened quickly, Colledge said.
Crews spent five hours at the scene, but returned twice after debris rekindled, he said.
Patrons and employees in the restaurant evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries, Bedford County 911 officials said.
“We’re fortunate nobody got hurt – civilians or firefighters,” Colledge said, “and that’s always the goal.”
The blaze was dispatched as a two-alarm fire.
Breezewood crews were joined by firefighters from Imler, McConnellsburg, Bedford, Hustontown, Martinsburg, Everett, Needmore and Southern Cove. Multiple Maryland companies, including Hancock and Corriganville, were also dispatched.
