LORETTO, Pa. – Karen Zabrzeski said her husband and six children have been a wonderful support system through her breast cancer diagnosis and the subsequent treatments for the past nine months.
When the Loretto woman first began chemotherapy and antibody therapies, her family decorated her room at home, adding handmade hearts with positive messages to keep her in high spirits.
“They are still there today, and I read them every once in awhile when I get a little down,” Zabrzeski, 55, said.
She found a lump in her left breast last November when she checked on a whim after missing her yearly mammogram because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zabrzeski said people can call it what they want, but she says it was her guardian angel looking out for her that made her do a self-examination one night while watching TV in her bedroom.
Soon after, she was sent to Conemaugh Physician Group’s East Hills facility for a lumpectomy, and in January, her worst fears were confirmed.
Zabrzeski was told she has HER2-positive breast cancer. A month after the diagnosis, a scan revealed the disease had spread to her liver.
“At the very beginning it was very heart-wrenching,” she said.
Breaking the news to her children was difficult, and it was more challenging when she had to tell her parents – her father was ailing at the time and died shortly after.
Zabrzeski said everyone’s reaction was that of “shock and disbelief.”
“I was kind of bummed that she kept it a secret for a little bit at the beginning,” her eldest daughter, Kayla Eckenrode, said.
Knowing her mother had to deal with the weight of the diagnosis in silence at first was difficult, but when she heard the news, she didn’t get upset.
Eckenrode described herself as a bit of a high-strung person – although that side of her didn’t come out initially.
“I felt this like weird sense of calm,” Eckenrode said. “I didn’t freak out about it like I thought I would.”
It was weeks later that the breakdown happened, after hearing her mother’s treatments had been pushed back again.
“That was definitely hard,” Eckenrode said.
Thus far, she’s been impressed with her mom’s positive attitude and fortitude.
Zabrzeski admitted that she had some very dark days after the diagnosis, but has decided not to wallow in self-pity – instead choosing to focus on how fortunate she’s been.
Eckenrode said her mom confided in her – that she’s had “a really great life” and has a lot to be thankful for.
Zabrzeski’s chemotherapy and antibody treatments were held every three weeks for six total appointments and are followed by just the antibody sessions every three weeks until they stop working.
Her last scan showed the lesions on her liver are gone, as is the lump in her breast.
“It is working,” she said.
That news has allowed her to breathe a sigh of relief.
Zabrzeski couldn’t be happier with her oncologist, Ibrahim Sbeitan.
“Everything I hear about him is always good,” she said. “I really like him and I feel comfortable, which is most important.”
If her scans remain good, she’ll be able to move the treatments back to every six weeks.
Throughout everything, Zabrzeski’s husband of 30-plus years, Michael, has been by her side the entire time.
He’s taken her to each appointment and makes sure he has the day off to do so.
Zabrzeski said she’s told him she can probably handle the treatments on her own now, but he won’t hear it, instead choosing to attend each with her.
The entire experience has made Zabrzeski reevaluate her life.
She’s realized that often people take their lives for granted, which caused her to live day to day and to try and be more positive, she said.
Her Catholic faith has also helped through the ordeal, she said.
Eckenrode has noticed the change in her mother, stating that she’s softened a little bit.
That mentality is what the eldest daughter thinks has kept their mother going through such difficult times.
“At the end of the day, she’s a very strong woman,” she said.
Despite that, Eckenrode and her siblings have tried to help out as much as she can.
“We try to do things that we (think) she would appreciate without having to be asked,” she said.
Having her mother go through cancer treatment has caused her to reevaluate her life, as well.
Eckenrode said she’s realized that she doesn’t have control over a lot of aspects of life and she’s had to give those worries over to her faith.
In the future, when she’s got more time, she wants to get involved in fundraising efforts for cancer research so she can “pay it forward” any way she can.
