Be prepared to laugh at this funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, two fathers and a wall.
St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts will present “The Fantasticks” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the JFK Auditorium on the Loretto campus.
Loosely based on the play “The Romancers” by Edmond Rostand, the musical follows two neighboring fathers who trick their children, Luisa and Matt, into falling in love by pretending to feud.
The original production of “The Fantasticks” opened in 1960 with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and a score by Harvey Schmidt.
The show ran until 2002 to become the longest running musical and the longest running legitimate show in any category in American theater history.
It has gone on to be performed in professional, college and community theaters around the globe.
Songs from the score have been recorded by many artists over the decades, most notably the lyric ballad “Try to Remember.”
“ ‘The Fantasticks’ is a simple love fable, told in a simple manner, and I believe that’s what gives the show its charm and its staying power as a staple in theaters all over the world,” said F. J. Hartland, stage director and assistant professor of theater at St. Francis University. “It’s a great show for the entire family.”
Serving as the musical director and conductor is Andrea Beresford Mulligan of Ebensburg.
“This will be my fourth collaboration with Andrea on a musical at Saint Francis,” Hartland said. “I think we make a great team.”
The show features eight students – Jack Weidner, a junior English major from Johnstown; David Kinniburgh, a freshman marine biology major from Freeport, Armstrong County; Kyrsten Kowalczyk, a sophomore international studies major from Flinton; Rosie Stock, a junior occupational therapy major from Pittsburgh; Kayla Rosas, a sophomore medical laboratory science major from Altoona; Jillian Myerly, a junior occupational therapy major from Westlake, Ohio; Adam Russell, a senior political science major from Brodeeville, Maryland; and Drew Crusciel, a sophomore pre-law major from Loretto.
Liz Catalano, a junior social work major from Hollidaysburg, is the stage manager.
Dinner theater will be offered for both Nov. 9 shows. Tickets are $30 and reservations required by Nov. 2.
Show tickets are $5 for general public and free for St. Francis University students, staff and faculty.
Advanced tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/events/sfu. They also will be available at the door.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu/fine-arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.