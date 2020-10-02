Jacqueline “Jackie” DeBarto knows the importance of getting a mammogram and believes every woman needs to make an effort to get one.
“I never in a million years thought that I would ever get cancer, but I did and you can, too,” the 86-year-old Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, resident said. “Keep that appointment. It doesn’t take long and it’s not like it used to be.”
In February 2002, DeBarto went for her yearly mammogram. After the test, she was asked to wait to have another screening done.
“They found out that I had Stage I breast cancer, but it wasn’t a lump,” she said. “When they found the cancer, I was so glad I went for that mammogram – because what if I hadn’t gone?
“The next time could have been much, much worse.”
Because the cancer in her right breast was found early, her prognosis was good.
“I went to see Dr. Patti Stefanick – she is just the nicest, sweetest person and her hug is like a balm for the soul – and she explained everything,” DeBarto said. “I had two options – a lumpectomy or mastectomy.”
Stefanick is with Conemaugh Health System.
Removed lymph nodes showed the cancer had not spread, and by choosing the mastectomy, no chemotherapy or radiation treatments were necessary.
On Feb. 13, 2002, she had a mastectomy that was followed by reconstructive surgery, performed by Dr. Joel Borkow.
“He put an expander in and you have to wait so long before the implant can be put it,” DeBarto said. “I was ready to go have the implant put in and the expander broke so I had to have that done all over again, but it was no big deal to me, just an inconvenience.”
After a year, the implant moved under her arm and became uncomfortable so she opted to have it removed.
“I didn’t get another implant, I just have a special bra,” DeBarto said.
“With my age, and my husband was gone, so who did I want to impress? I wasn’t looking to start dating or anything, so it was the easiest thing to do for me.”
‘Kids were always there’
Postoperative care included seeing oncology specialist Dr. Rashid Awan, who put her on a cancer pill for seven years as a preventative measure.
DeBarto, who is a retired teacher from Ferndale Area Elementary School, said she’s lived cancer free for 18 years and continues to have her yearly mammograms.
“I have not missed one since, and go to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” she said.
She credits her family and friends as what got her though those uncertain times.
“I have a very good friend, her son married my daughter and that’s how we met, and she would take to to appointments and we’ve become the best of friends,” DeBarto said. “Of course, my kids were always there if I needed them.”
Her strong faith also played a part in facing the diagnosis.
“It says in the Bible, ‘Be not afraid, I am with you always,’ and I wasn’t frightened because if the Lord wants me he is going to take me,” DeBarto said. “When I went in for the surgery, I said, ‘OK God, it’s in your hands.’ ”
‘Live life to the fullest’
Meribeth DeBarto said seeing her mother diagnosed with breast cancer was tough.
“We were completely floored, because my mom never smoked or drank, was a healthy eater and was never overweight or sick – she did everything,” she said. “So for her to have breast cancer, it was unbelievable for us. She was healthy from one mammogram to breast cancer the next.”
Meribeth DeBarto said her mom handled the diagnosis with grace and was resilient even helping to care for her newborn son soon after having the mastectomy.
“I think she’s amazing and absolutely one of the strongest women I’ve ever met in my life,” Meribeth said. “She has the best attitude and it’s positivity all around with my mom. She puts her faith in the Lord and says it is what it is.”
DeBarto said besides having breast cancer she is healthy and only has a little arthritis in her left leg.
“I just enjoy life, and I live with my daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons ,and that makes life interesting,” she said. “I live life to the fullest and I don’t worry. My grandmother lived to be 87 and my mom 88, so I’m going to live to be at least 89.”
