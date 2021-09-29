A few years ago, archers Jesse Broadwater and Chelsea Neville were honored for raising more than $100,000 to support breast cancer research at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber.
Broadwater, then a Sipesville resident, was donating part of the profits from sales of archery grips he designed.
Chelsea, a then-13-year-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, organized an archery tournament that benefited the Windber institute.
Together, the two have brought more than $100,000 to the organization.
At the time, I remember thinking it showed how breast cancer touches so many lives and brings support from areas you might not associate with research or medical care.
But as I was writing the stories this year for The Tribune-Democrat’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Project, I saw an obvious connection between archery and breast cancer: targets.
In dozens of interviews for this year’s stories, that word kept coming up.
When a suspicious feature is discovered on a screening mammogram, radiologists may do additional mammography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance images to target the suspected lesion for a biopsy.
Biopsies are done by inserting a small tube through the skin and using one of the imaging systems to guide it and remove a tiny tissue sample.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, UPMC Altoona and Indiana Regional Medical Center have all introduced systems in which a tiny device is placed at the tumor location during the biopsy. The device can be as small as a sesame seed. It is then located during the lumpectomy procedure using non-radioactive radar or a magnetic sensor to provide the exact target for the surgeon.
Following a lumpectomy, almost all patients have some radiation therapy. Both the Conemaugh Cancer Center in Memorial’s Good Samaritan Building and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St., have special targeting systems so the radiation beams are concentrated on the breast cancer tumor area and protect nearby organs and tissue.
It is in the world of medical oncology, however, that “targeting” has become the watchword. New targeted therapies continue to be introduced with agents attacking a specific characteristic of the cancer cells.
Dr. Michael D. Voloshin, a medical oncologist at the Johnstown UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, said one of the newest therapies targets a specific mutation on the cells of some hard-to-treat tumors known as HR+/HER- cancer.
Another drug that helps many of the HR+/HER- cancer patients has not been as effective for patients with the specific mutation, Volshin said. Adding the new targeted drug has improved their outcomes,
Most of the cancer research world has focused its attention on finding new targets and then developing therapy directed at those targets.
“They can actually look at the mechanics involved and target the medicine to that situation,” Voloshin said.
Mapping the genetic makeup of different breast cancers has opened the door for more targeted therapy, he added.
The Windber institute played an important role in the national project that mapped the cancer. One-fourth of the breast cancer specimens used in the 12-year Cancer Genome Atlas came from the freezers at what was then the Windber Research Institute.
Then Windber scientists joined others from across the country in the follow-up Pan-Cancer Atlas project to explore the results of genome atlas and track specific characteristics of more than 1,100 tumors from 33 different cancers and see how the patients fared.
Their findings were published in April 2018 by the hallmark cancer research journal, Cell.
That’s one example of the extensive research being done to break down the molecular makeup of cancer to look for more targets for treatment.
Col. Craig Shriver (retired), director and principal investigator of the Clinical Breast Care Project at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the Windber institute, said discovering a target and a new therapy in one type of cancer allows researchers to look for a similar target in other types of cancer and then see if the same medicine may help those patients.
But unlike Broadwater’s arrows, there is no swift, straight path from identifying the target to piercing it with an effective therapy.
Once a potential molecular target is found, researchers have to figure out how to get past it to kill the cancer cell or at least block it from helping the tumor grow.
Then the new medicine has to undergo what can be several years of testing before it is approved for patients.
Despite the slow, incremental process, each discovery opens the door for more advances and accelerates progress. More and more targeted therapies continue to be introduced.
“There is a lot of excitement,” Voloshin told me. “We are actually seeing people do better and survive longer.”
