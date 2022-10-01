Should you seek genetic testing?

According to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care System, genetic testing may be the right move for a number of family health issues. If any of these apply, it's a topic to discuss with your primary care physician or, if applicable, gynocologist.

• Family history of breast cancer

• Multiple cancers on the same side of the family

• A known mutation in a cancer susceptibility gene within the family

• Early-age-onset breast cancer in the family

• Male breast cancer

• Ashkenazi Jewish descent with breast, ovarian, or pancreatic cancer at any age

• Had ovarian cancer at any age

• Endometrial/uterine cancer

• Colon/rectal cancer

• Multiple colon polyps