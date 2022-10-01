WINDBER, Pa. – Kimberly Knapp estimates the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center runs 20 genetic tests a month for people looking to detect signs of hereditary cancer risks, including for breast cancer.
Knapp, the center’s clinical research site manager, said she’d love to see that number triple.
Given today’s advances in genetic testing, the tests can be used to prevent many cancers from forming, when paired with diligent, routine exams, she said.
The trouble is getting the general public to understand that the testing is not only available locally – but almost always covered by medical insurance, Knapp added.
“I should be so much busier (conducting tests),” she said, because I know there’s a need for it, but there aren’t enough people getting educated about it.”
She said, “Genetics is a turning point in medicine.”
‘Family history lists’
For Windber, that type of testing started in 2008.
It started as a method used to detect gene mutations called BRCA1 and BRCA2, Knapp said,
Over the past 10 years, that testing has expanded to partnerships with labs that look for nine different breast cancer genes and 84 total warning –flag-type mutations for a list of other cancers – including types of colon, stomach, uterine and ovarian.
Family and personal health histories play a big role in whether gene testing is appropriate, Knapp said.
But for those who want to know, that’s where education, and discussions with their primary care physicians or gynecologists come in handy, she said.
“We’re trying to educate more doctors and medical providers to create family history lists ... for cancers,” she said.
“Because the sooner you are screened, the better your chances of protecting yourself,” she said.
“The whole premise is to get screened for cancer before cancer is diagnosed.”
‘Preventative screenings’
Breast MRIs are now available for people as young as 25 – even though women rarely develop it that young, she said. For women who have those preventative screenings yearly along with annual mammograms at different points in the year, the chances of cancer developing into an advanced point can be almost eliminated.
That is crucial for slow-growing types such as colon cancer, she said.
And testing can not only save your life, but enable your children to take the necessary measures to be proactive, as well, Knapp said.
Too often, people don’t get genetic testing until after they have cancer.
Knapp estimated 60% of the people she tests fit that bill.
Not only could early detection of a genetic mutation enable someone to get the regular screenings to detect the situation sooner, but it can avoid shocking relatives who end up trying to grapple with two realizations at once.
“Suddenly, not only does their mother or father have cancer, but the risk is very real that they could develop the same thing,” she said.
“That’s a lot for anyone to have to deal with, and with preventative screenings, these kind of situations can be avoided.”
Knapp said she’s seen instances where local parents didn’t learn they were carrying the genes to deadly, aggressive cancer until they were dying from it.
Now, at-risk children and grandchildren are also getting screened – in some cases years after they should have started their own routine checks.
She said adults of almost any age can better prepare themselves by getting tested.
The first step is to look at their immediate and, separately, “second-degree” family, which includes, aunts, grandparents and cousins, to consider what types of cancers they’ve had and how young or old they were.
“Maybe one sister had breast cancer, another had ovarian and another sibling had pancreatic, it’s all the same syndrome,” Knapp said.
“They all had the same mutation.”
‘Get the word out’
Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center nurse practitioner Tracey Eckenrod joined the facility a year ago after spending much of her career in education and working in a family practice.
She said she wishes she would have been aware of the advancements – and benefits – of genetic testing earlier.
“We didn’t think to question (patients) about those ... warning signs,” Eckenrod said.
“And I think a lot of doctors still aren’t doing it.”
That is understandable, she added.
Family physicians often have 15 minutes to focus on a patient’s front-and-center health concerns and common issues such as high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes.
“That’s why we have to get the word out to them – educate our care providers,” Eckenrod said.
“Because this testing can be used to help people in so many different ways.”
