It’s been a rough year for the Ann Harris Smith Foundation’s and Laurel Auto Group’s work to raise awareness for ovarian and gynecological cancers.
The foundation’s 20th anniversary golf tournament was canceled and most high school “teal out” games and other events were scaled back or put on hold due to the pandemic.
While the foundation was able to continue media campaigns from funds on hand, Laurel Auto Group Vice President Matt Smith said the outreach has been low-key.
“(The year) 2020 has been odd for many people,” Smith said. “It has been so for us, too.”
Smith is the son of the late Anne Harris Smith and Laurel Auto Group president and founder Mike Smith. The family launched what became the Ann Harris Smith Foundation almost immediately after its namesake was diagnosed with Stage 3C ovarian cancer in 2000. The nonprofit is dedicated to spreading the word about ovarian cancer and early detection.
Its primary source of revenue over the years has been the Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic.
And each year, students at Matt Smith’s alma mater,
Bishop McCort Catholic High School, lead a campaign to “Turn Your Town Teal,” placing teal ribbons supplied by the foundation on trees throughout area communities. For social distancing, the effort was scaled down this year, with smaller groups placing the ribbons.
“We are trying to raise the awareness quietly,” Matt Smith said.
The message is the same: Know the warning signs of ovarian cancer because there is no screening tool. Early signs are bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly and urinary symptoms, such as urgency or frequency.
In 2014, the foundation expanded its mission to include early childhood development and education, celebrating Ann Harris Smith’s career as a beloved teacher. Last year, the foundation published the “The Color Rap Book,” featuring the raps she used to teach colors to her Windber Elementary kindergarten students.
“It’s doing very well,” Matt Smith said, explaining that the book is donated to area kindergarten classrooms through the generosity of sponsors.
An app created from the book by Bishop McCort 2020 graduate Hubert Yuxin Liu was officially launched on July 20 – the scheduled date for the golf tournament.
“It can be downloaded for free for educational purposes and enjoyment,” Matt Smith said.
Information about the book is available at www.thecolorrapbook.com. Information about supporting the foundation’s efforts for ovarian cancer awareness is available at www.driveteal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.