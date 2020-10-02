Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31, Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5k begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers, as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Breast Cancer Screening Day: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Somerset, 225 S. Center Ave., Somerset. Women age 40 and over who need a screening mammogram can schedule an appointment. A physician’s order is not needed. Health insurance will be billed for the screening. Assistance may be available for those without insurance. To schedule an appointment, call 814-443-5096.
