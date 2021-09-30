Many women have been missing their regular mammograms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and doctors say they’re seeing the impact in later diagnoses of breast cancer and in some cases larger tumors.
That’s an emerging area of concern as The Tribune-Democrat embarks on our annual look at the topics of prevention, detection, treatment and research for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the help of our partners in local health care and many corporate sponsors.
We hope you’ll read our Oct. 1 special section, our Oct. 14 “pink” edition and our cancer survivor stories throughout the month – all produced with the goal of convincing one more woman to get screened for breast cancer.
That includes anyone who has been putting off a mammogram over virus concerns.
Hospitals were forced to suspend some elective and maintenance procedures during spring 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown.
But even after that shutdown was lifted, many patients chose not to go back for their regular screenings, as our Randy Griffith reports.
“So many of those people didn’t follow up,” Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said at her office on Menoher Boulevard in Johnstown.
“They say, ‘I was afraid to go to the hospital.’ ”
Stefanick said some patients who put off screenings are seeing negative results – lesions that might have been caught earlier.
“So many didn’t have (mammograms) last year,” she said.
“... Would they have had a mass last year? I don’t know. I think some of them have diagnoses that might be delayed.”
Dr. Kristy Wolfel, a diagnostic radiologist at Conemaugh East Hills, echoed Stefanick’s concerns.
“I’ve seen some cases where last year the patient didn’t schedule her mammogram,” Wolfel said. “We probably could have found cancer in a smaller size.”
This amplifies the call we’ve been making for years about the importance of cancer screenings and early detection – even during a global pandemic.
Dr. Daniel Clark, breast surgeon at Indiana Regional Medical Center, reminds our readers that women should have regular mammograms beginning at age 40. For those with family histories of breast cancer, such screenings are especially important because the risk of getting the disease is higher.
Our communities are blessed with many fine cancer detection and treatment centers – from the UPMC hospitals in Altoona and Somerset, to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, to the many Conemaugh Health System-related facilities and Indiana Regional.
This region is home to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber, which specializes in working with women throughout the breast cancer process, and the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber, where the latest in scientific breakthroughs are happening in conjunction with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Clinical Breast Care Project.
And the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out project continues to raise funds to support local breast cancer programs – even during a pandemic – and has passed the $1 million milestone.
Each October, we celebrate that nexus of top-notch detection and treatment, ground-breaking research, and passionate advocacy and awareness efforts – a network of care that is saving lives here in this region.
And each October, we again urge our readers to get screened for breast cancer – and to work with their doctors on all maintenance health concerns.
Even a pandemic can’t get in the way of this important mission.
