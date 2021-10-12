In February, Debra Thomas will be 10 years free of breast cancer. But getting there was not easy.
The Hollsopple woman underwent six surgeries in two years and credits the support of her loved ones, especially her husband Larry, for helping her reach this point.
"When you go through something like that, you realize you need your family," she said.
Thomas' journey began with her yearly mammogram in 2005.
After the appointment, she was contacted by her doctor, who told her Stage-0 – or early stage – cancer cells were found in her right breast.
Thomas, now 65, said the doctor told her it wasn't an aggressive form of the disease, but needed to be removed nonetheless.
That procedure was followed by 28 sessions of radiation, once per day except weekends.
"Even though I had radiation every day, I never missed work," Thomas said.
At the time, she was employed by MetLife and after her first surgery her former co-workers gave her a hand-made quilt that featured individual patches.
Thomas said that group was like a second family that provided support.
After the radiation treatment, which caused a burn to her skin, Thomas was put on Tamoxifen for five years and in 2010 that ended.
"I felt that I was very blessed to have beaten what I called 'The Awful Disease,' " Thomas said.
Throughout the experience, her husband, who's an over-the-road trucker, was at her side.
Thomas said she couldn't have done it without him and added that she can't say enough about his support.
"With this happening, this brought our relationship so much closer," she said.
In May 2011, at another mammogram appointment, her doctor found that the cancer had returned.
Because she'd had radiation before, that wasn't an option. Thomas was advised that the only path was a mastectomy.
After visiting other doctors for separate consultations, Thomas decided to go through with it and the six-hour surgery took place in September 2011.
Thomas said the surgeon stretched a muscle from her back into her breast to allow for a future implant.
Then, in February 2012, her doctor wanted another mammogram done just to be safe.
That's when Stage 1 cancer found in her left breast.
"I thought, 'How could this be happening?' " Thomas said.
After considering the options, she decided to have another mastectomy in March of 2012 – with the same procedure done so an implant could be placed later.
Later that week, she got very sick.
After several trips to Pittsburgh, it was determined that the drain placed after the surgery had become infected.
The breast expander had to be removed and a new implant was placed – with the other put in nine months later.
During this time, her sister, Marjorie Beyer, stepped in to help out.
"Anytime she needed me, I was there," Beyer said.
She would take off work and the two would get coffee on the way to treatments, then lunch on the way back.
"It brought us closer together," Beyer said.
Thomas agreed, recalling the stops at the Cheesecake Factory and the laughs they had there.
"It was just a fun time to bond together," she said.
Beyer described her sister as an extremely brave person and said she was her hero for going through what she did.
When Thomas reflects on her experience, she wonders what would have happened if she never had gone for the mammograms. She now makes a point of telling other women to schedule their annual appointments.
She said she praises God for helping get her through the cancer and believes that He "gave me this journey to make me stronger."
Now, Thomas works for Kitron Technologies – and every October she promotes breast cancer awareness.
"It's very near and dear to my heart," she said.
