WINDBER – Scientists at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber led a team of researchers who identified a potentially important marker for an aggressive breast cancer type.
The genetic signature of a type of cancer cells is distinguished by the pattern of the ribonucleic acid, or RNA, which serves as a messenger for the cancer’s DNA.
The RNA was found in cells of the hard-to-treat basal-like breast cancer.
“We developed a genetic signature that could predict recurrence,” Windber Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
“That is significant; and it also applies to a type of ovarian cancer.”
Windber’s team presented a paper on the development last December at the prestigious San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in Texas.
“With further validations, these signatures may provide additional prognostic tools for clinicians to better manage triple-negative breast cancer that mostly overlap with (basal-like breast cancer), and (high-grade serous ovarian cancer) patients who are difficult to treat currently,” the authors wrote.
Its value as a potential target for cancer and ovarian cancer treatment prompted Windber’s leaders to take steps to protect their discovery.
“We filed a patent application on that signature in November,” Hu said.
A second major research development was published in May by the renown cancer journal, “Nature.”
“We developed a method of improving sub-typing, and identified a more aggressive cancer that may be of clinical significance,” Hu said.
The method combines two existing methods and was shown to improve accuracy, the Nature article says.
Both studies grew out of Windber’s partnership with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the organizations’ participation in the Cancer Genome Atlas, a national project to map the genetic makeup of cancer.
Through its partnership with Walter Reed, Windber’s tissue repository supplied a significant share of tissue used in the breast cancer component.
Hu said Windber is expanding its focus to embrace multiomic research, which is a combination of many “-omics.”
They include proteomics, the study of cell proteins; genomics, the study of cell genetic makeup; transcriptomics, the study of a cell’s RNA; epigenomics, the study of chemical modifications to DNA and proteins; and others.
In another area, Windber scientist Leonid Kvecher says the institute is improving cancer studies by further isolating cells for molecular analysis.
By using a laser, researchers can take micro-sections of cancer tissue and then highlight the tumor cells.
“We create an environment where the scientists can look at them,” Kvecher said.
“The laser cuts out tumor cells only, and makes the experiment more pure.”
Windber is taking a lead role in the Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes network, abbreviated as the APOLLO project, to study various cancers at the molecular level.
Through its growing reputation for cancer research, and its association with financial backer Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Windber has attracted the interest of other cancer scientists for projects outside the realm of government-backed research.
Hu declined to discuss those studies.
“We have several collaborations in the works with other institutions,” Hu said, “so we will be busy in the coming year.”
