Using high-dose radiation – one of the latest advancements in breast cancer care – can reduce the number of treatments and total time needed to help patients complete the healing process, area doctors say.
Traditional low-dose radiation involves two dozen to three dozen visits, spread out over weeks.
In comparison, a round of HDR, also known as brachytherapy, can be completed in five days.
Both UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion and Conemaugh Cancer Center are offering the high-dose alternative to certain patients.
“The program has been wonderful,” Deborah Ianarelli, Conemaugh center’s radiation oncology department manager, said.
“The patients who have received it have really been excited about it, have had wonderful outcomes, have done very, very well with the whole treatment plan, so that’s been pretty exciting here.”
The process involves:
• implanting a temporary catheter in the tumor area,
• placing highly radioactive material inside the body for a short time during treatments, and
• removing the catheter after completing the course
An HDR treatment at Conemaugh consists of two doses given six hours apart on the same day.
“It’s very good for women,” Ianarelli said.
“It has come in handy.”
The radiation is highly localized.
As with all radiation, the goal is to treat the targeted area, while protecting the surrounding region.
“The biggest challenge that we have in radiation oncology is normal tissue protection or sparing,” Dr. Subarna Eisaman, a radiation oncologist with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, said.
“With enough radiation, we can kill the cancer, but we need to make sure it’s done in a balanced way so that we don’t damage normal cells.
“It varies from site to site. So, if you’re looking at breast, especially the left-sided breast, we have to take extra steps to protect the heart, to protect the lungs.”
Eisaman said needing fewer visits to undergo the HDR process is good for patients, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the things that’s positive about it is it reduces the number of trips to the cancer center,” Eisaman said.
“With all of these COVID situations, it reduces the number of times you have to actually come to a cancer facility, treatment facility, and also, because it is higher doses, we limit the area we treat, so we protect the heart and the lungs better because, most of the times, we are treating a much smaller area.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.