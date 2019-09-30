SOMERSET – The former Somerset Hospital’s merger into the UPMC system has expanded its opportunity to grow and focus on specialty care.
The radiology department’s 3D mammography system is part of UPMC Somerset’s program accredited by the American College of Radiology.
Breast surgeon Dr. Alessia Tandin is no longer seeing patients in Somerset. Prior to the UPMC merger, Tandin came to Somerset every other week from Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Forbes is part of UPMC rival Allegheny Health Network.
Somerset leaders are in the process of finding a replacement, spokeswoman Sarah Deist said in an email.
“We are currently working closely with UPMC Hillman ... to bring a renowned breast surgeon to UPMC Somerset,” Deist wrote.
Medical oncology and radiation oncology programs are available in Somerset at Allegheny Health Network – Somerset, which completed a $3 million upgrade last year.
