New signs at the UPMC Cancer Center in Johnstown and the IRMC Cancer Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center represent more than a label.
Both centers are now part of the renowned UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and its world-class treatment and research programs, based with UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
“Every research program, every protocol at Hillman, is now right here in our parking lot,” Indiana breast surgeion Dr. Dan Clark said, pointing out that Indiana’s affiliation also brings Hillman’s UPMC Magee-Women cancer programs to Indiana County.
Patients appreciate not having to travel to Pittsburgh for quality cancer care, Dr. Subarna Eisaman, UPMC Hillman’s regional director of radiation oncology, said at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, John P. Murtha Pavilion in Johnstown.
In addition to Johnstown and Indiana, Eisaman oversees radiation oncology at UPMC Hillman centers in Altoona, Latrobe and McKeesport.
Eisaman is also radiation oncology medical director for the Johnstown center.
The Hillman centers provide the latest in medical oncology, which includes chemotherapy and targeted treatments that kill the cancer with fewer side effects, doctors said. The options include hormone therapy, immunotherapy and others.
Eisaman and her colleagues in the Hillman satellites are fully qualified experts in their specialties, but she says the Hillman connection brings more.
“They can access the Hillman center right here in town,” she said. “We have the same equipment. We have the same training. We can deliver the same health care that they would get in Shadyside or Magee Women’s Hospital right here.”
And the local Hillman doctors are part of the top-notch team, said Dr. Rashid Awan, medical director of medical oncology at the Johnstown Hillman center.
“All the expertise of Hillman is available here,” Awan said. “We are always just a phone call away from asking other specialists.”
