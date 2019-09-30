ALTOONA – A full range of services for breast cancer screening and treatment is offered through UPMC Altoona, with many programs centered in the women’s health facility Station Medical Center.
The 1516 Ninth Ave. outpatient center is also a part of the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, so the medical professionals at Altoona are backed up by the nationally recognized experts at Magee.
There’s even a telemedicine connection with Magee’s genetic counselor for assessing family risk of cancer.
Radiologist Dr. Lauren Deur said women appreciate the location a few blocks from the main hospital.
The center is located in a renovated BiLo supermarket building.
The women’s health facility features a separate waiting room and changing area to prepare for a trip to the imaging suite in the same building.
Nurse navigators lead patients through the care process, coordinating appointments and consultations. They can connect patients who receive breast cancer diagnoses directly with breast surgeons Dr. Dianna Craig and Dr. Tyshaun Michele James-Hart.
With medical oncology and radiation oncology in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on the main hospital campus, patients have all the medical services usually needed to fight breast cancer.
