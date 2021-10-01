WINDBER, Pa. – Twenty years ago this month, there were two isothermal freezers on the third floor of what was then Windber Medical Center.
Each liquid nitrogen freezer was capable of storing up to 40,000 tissue-biopsy specimens from breast-cancer patients.
Four more freezers were on order.
The freezers were adjacent to offices of the fledgling Windber Research Institute, which had been founded a few months earlier.
Today, the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber has at least 18 of the freezers, along with more than 20 mechanical upright cold-storage units, with room for growth in its current home at 620 Seventh St., Windber.
The institute’s biobank, or biorepository, has been the heart of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Clinical Breast Care Project throughout the research center’s existence.
Both were launched with military funding allocated by the late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha.
The biobank continues to serve the breast care project with more than 100,000 breast cancer specimens and has grown to include more than 400,000 specimens of other tissue associated with other military-related research projects – through the APOLLO Program: Applied Proteogenomics Organizational Learning and Outcomes.
While the program continues to take in, catalog and classify new specimens, ship frozen tissue to other labs in the APOLLO Clinical Breast Cancer projects and do its own breast cancer research, the biobank’s team also spent time this year looking at the science of biobanking, Senior Director Stella Somiari said.
“An area that has come into the center arena is understanding the things that affect the tissue samples that we use,” Somiari said. “We in the biobanking field are trying to use scientific data to manage how we do our daily work.”
When the Windber program was launched, biobanking was still in its infancy. Scientists developing the repositories used what was known about tissue and related science to develop what they considered the best practice for each lab.
“We just determined this may be the best way to do it,” Somiari said. “Now we’re gathering data to determine best practices.”
Keeping tissue ‘viable’
One issue that the programs experience is the time it takes to receive tissue after it is surgically removed during a biopsy.
Researchers deliberately delayed freezing the tissue and then checked the RNA quality to see if it was still viable. The idea was to mimic real-life situations when the tissue is delayed.
The results surprised the research team.
“We found after up to four to six hours, the tissue is still viable in relation to the RNA so we can carry out sequencing,” Somiari said. “We had to pinch ourselves. We thought the tissue would be completely destroyed.”
She warned that the research strictly focused on RNA quality. Additional studies will examine other aspects of the tissue.
“At least we are making an effort to generate scientific data that will help us understand how to design standard protocols for tissue handling and processing,” Somiari said.
‘Dual kit’ approach
Dr. Lori Sturtz, interim head of Windber’s molecular lab, has been leading an investigation on how to get more work out of each sample.
As less tissue is taken during breast biopsies, there is less extra tissue that can be donated to research programs.
The molecular lab has been using three separate “kits” to extract DNA, RNA and protein from individual tissue specimens.
“We wondered: ‘Is there a way we can conserve our tissue and also our resources – such as time and process involved – by extracting these molecules at the same time from the tissue?’ ” Sturtz said.
The team began testing double kits and triple kits and found good news.
“We found if we used the dual kit, the quality and yield of the DNA and RNA that we get are as good as – if not better than – what we get with the single kits,” Sturtz said. “Also, with sequencing results, there was no difference between the kits.”
The triple kits that would also extract protein were not acceptable because the protein extracted was not compatible with Windber’s work, she said.
“We are using the results of that to move the APOLLO program as a whole,” Sturtz said. “For APOLLO 5, the isolations are all being done with the dual kits.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.