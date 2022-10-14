Tammy Horner’s online retail business, Who Gives a T?, offers a unique pairing of the boobs and the BOO!
Horner’s latest T-shirt design combines mammograms with Halloween.
“Like Halloween, a mammogram can be scary,” she said, “especially if you lost that important woman in your life.”
“But it’s also a treat to know you’re healthy.”
The Richland Township woman believes that the parade of pink is awareness, but “the annual mammogram is self-care.”
“If men are guilty of not wanting to do the doctor,” she said, “then women are guilty of putting everyone’s needs before our own.”
Horner hopes women will see the entire month as self-care, even on Oct. 31.
The poem on the back of the T-shirt reads:
”Gal-O-Weens
”In SPIDER being that annual month, DON’T SCREAM?
”SCHEDULE A MAMMO SCREENING!
”Early detection prevents a later BOO!
”So don’t wonder WITCH day to call.
”SPOOK to somebody: BATS important.
”Promise yourself: ‘OWL’ CALL.”
Horner says Halloween gives her the opportunity to add a fun element to the T-shirt and lighten the mood on the topic.
“If the T-shirt is fun, we look forward to participating,” Horner said, “or at least doing what we have to do.”
The poem contains cartoons with a pictoral meaning.
According to Horner, the witches are smiling “because they had a mammogram, and everything turned out well.”
That’s thanks to the reminding black spider, who is named at the beginning of the poem.
But the witches know how cancer “can creep up on them – like a black spider?” Horner said.
To order a T-shirt, visit Horner’s Facebook page, Who Gives a T?, or email whogivesat @gmail.com and put “T-shirt” in the subject line. T-shirts are available in sizes from youth small to 5X.
