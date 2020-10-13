The appointments. The X-rays. The radiation treatments that made her feel like she was in a rotisserie oven.
When Robyn Taylor endured breast cancer treatment at age 39, she was at least not burdened by bills as they were picked up by her husband’s military health care, she said.
TRICARE is insurance that is paid by the government, but uses private doctors and hospitals. By law, now that she is 65, she is on Medicare.
Last winter she had another scare, as doctors found something potentially malignant in the opposite breast, but fortunately it was nothing.
“It scares me, being on Medicare – Republican or Democrat, they are both fighting on pre-existing conditions. I feel they have doomed senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions. They say they are not cutting medicare but who can believe what?” she said. “Those are issues right now. I’m trying to stay as healthy as I can, but this sure doesn’t make my golden years feel that way anymore with those the issues on the table.”
She and her husband, Kenneth, were married for 50 years.
Kenneth died a year ago, Sept. 30. He was a Vietnam War veteran and Dale Borough councilman. Robyn followed him wherever he was stationed and worked for the U.S. military’s communications department. Together, they had three daughters and a son.
“We all were open about my cancer and discussed it. I made sure to educate my girls on what I went through and what they needed to look for,” Taylor said.
She started with her oldest daughter when she was 15 years old, knowing that certain genes prone to cancer can be inherited genetically.
However, Taylor isn’t a carrier of the gene.
“I feel like they still don’t have answers on where it comes from,” she said. “I wasn’t a carrier of the gene. I don’t know that they really know as much as they need to about cancer. I know they have made advancements, but they haven’t solved it.”
But if tests had showed that she was a carrier of the gene, and if she had known then all that she knows now about the suffering radiation treatment would cause her, she said she would have opted for a mastectomy.
She stressed, however, that she did not want to dissuade any other woman from taking the life-saving therapy.
“I don’t want to discourage any woman from taking treatment. Life is precious,” she said.
But speaking from her experience of radiation, she said she’d choose a mastectomy rather than go through radiation again.
“When I found the bump, it was very sore. I did 33 weeks of radiation. I would not do chemotherapy,” she said.
But radiation as well as the accompanying medication, Tamoxifen, brought a different set of consequences.
“The pill put me through change. At 39, I stopped menstruating because of that medication. They don’t tell you that. And it’s like radiation, they don’t tell you radiation is a treatment that keeps on giving – that 20 years later the side you had radiation on, that breast is getting smaller than the one that had nothing done to it and will continue to get smaller,” she said. “The effects of radiation is devastating to the body. Radiation never stops working on your body – it burns you from the inside out. They don’t tell you that. Would I go through it again? No. I would opt for a mastectomy. Women have a tendency to value their body as far as having a bust. I don’t put value on that.”
It’s important that Taylor and her family press on and take new testing that’s coming out.
“I don’t have the markers, but I had breast cancer – at 39 – it was horrible, it affected my depression. At the time, I had more health than I could ask for: I had two other friends who learned they had worse cancer than I had. Once you are in that group, you didn’t know what you didn’t know. Today, I listen. I watch for new testings and treatments.”
Taylor goes for a checkup every six months. It was during one of those appointments that a routine mammogram identified a possible sign of cancer last year.
“I didn’t know it was there, doctors picked it up from a mammogram. It wasn’t big.
“It was a spot. I didn’t feel it. They didn’t feel it. I can’t stress enough how important mammograms are. They are the only way to get a full view. You have to have a mammogram,” she said.
It turned out not to be cancerous.
“I thank God every morning when I pray,” she said.
Taylor’s daughter, Michelle Taylor, said her mother was lucky to have caught the cancer early.
“Her experience makes us more aware of the higher risk in our family, and encourages us to get checked regularly,” Michelle Taylor said. “I also encourage other women to find a doctor they’re comfortable with to schedule a regular appointment.”
