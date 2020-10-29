Except for prayer, she said, Kathy Lasko shouldered the burden of discovering her cancer alone.
But when the treatment options abounded, she leaned on her children for help.
Lasko, 61, is cancer-free and is grateful for the support she received from her three children: Michelle Sendek, Rachel Pavucsko and Ron Lasko.
The initial biopsies and MRIs in August 2019, she took on by herself. One of her children was about to get married.
“I didn’t want to mess up a wedding. I didn’t tell them until I was actually diagnosed,” she said. “I cried when I got in the car after the appointment. I told them all when I could contain myself.”
After learning of their mother’s diagnosis, the children provided constant support.
Lasko said her experience has taught her that it is especially important for cancer patients to bring someone to appointments to help discuss and choose treatment options.
Sendek said she accompanied her mother to appointments and helped her absorb the onslaught of difficult information.
“I think having someone there at appointments and hearing options is really important,” Sendek said. “It’s overwhelming when doctors talk to you. But with someone else is there, we can discuss what was said and what the options are.”
On Dec. 4, Lasko had surgery – a partial mastectomy due to the location of the tumor.
The tumor was caught and removed early and the cancer had not spread to the sentinel lymph node, so her oncologist, Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, decided she would do well with radiation – 32 treatments – followed by an estrogen receptor blocking pill.
“Mine is a good ending anyway. People have gone through a lot worse,” Lasko said.
All three of Lasko’s children continued to support her through her recovery period at home in Geistown.
Sendek reflected on her mother’s journey through cancer.
“I have kids now of my own,” she said. “What she went through raising us by herself, working full-time and then facing cancer and still trying to shield her adult children is amazing. Her faith is strong. She puts her trust in the Lord. She’s a good role model.”
Pavucsko, who lives in Pittsburgh, said she was driving home from work when her mother called to tell her she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“She didn’t want to break the news to me while I was driving. It was heartbreaking to hear, but it was also an early stage so it wasn’t as bad as some other people have it,” she said. “Through the next weeks and months, we stayed with her. The night before surgery my sister and I took her to the hospital and stayed with her throughout surgery and her recovery.”
Pavucsko said a few more of her loved ones are now battling cancer.
“Nobody likes the ‘c word.’ It can be heartbreaking to deal with for everyone in the family,” she said. “Cancer has hit me hard on all sides. It’s important to have hope and faith and pray that everything works out the way its supposed to.”
Awareness and prevention are key to overcoming cancer, Pavucsko said.
“Testing regularly and talking to your doctor frequently is important,” she said.
Lasko works in the physical therapy department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Cancer has made me even more empathetic to everybody,” she said.
Lasko continues a regimen including mammograms.
“I’m feeling good,” she said.
She advises women to pay attention to their bodies.
“I was not paying attention to symptoms. It’s important for women to do their breast exams and mammograms.”
She gives gratitude to God, her family and her health care professionals.
Although her son Ron was not interviewed for this story, Lasko said she wanted also to specifically mention his support.
“All my children were there for me. I have a wonderful family,” she said.
