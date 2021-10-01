In the team approach to breast cancer treatment, area surgeons take on the role of team captains, rallying the other specialties to develop a game plan for each patient.
“Team approach is critical,” breast surgeon Dr. Renée Arlow said from Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave.
“We have a multidisciplinary conference. Any complicated case is discussed there. All those players are at the conference.”
She listed radiology, pathology, medical oncology, radiation oncology and plastic surgery as the programs represented.
Those are the same specialties Johnstown breast surgeon Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick identified when asked about the team approach.
“In our office, we get everybody involved,” Stefanick said at her 939 Menoher Boulevard office in Southmont Borough.
“They ask good questions and they get good answers.”
At Indiana Regional Medical Center, breast surgeon Dr. Dan Clark said the hospital’s success in becoming recognized as a comprehensive breast care center through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers hinged on the team approach.
“It looks at every single aspect of your breast center – not just your surgery,” he said.
“There is radiology, pathology, radiation oncology, medical oncology and physical therapy.
“It’s a multidisciplinary team approach.”
‘Proteins and genes’
Consultations can start even before surgery, depending on what the biopsy shows, Arlow said.
The latest pathology can look at the tumor at the molecular level to determine how aggressive the cancer might be and identify targets for treatment.
“It is looking at the individual proteins and genes that make up the patient’s cancer,” breast surgeon Dr. Trudi Brown said at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
“Based upon that, we can determine how truly aggressive a cancer is or how truly aggressive a cancer is not.
“It’s actually looking at the biological machinery of the cell.”
Information from the biopsy – along with the patient’s age, general health, tumor size and other factors – is used to map a treatment plan.
“Some people need chemotherapy before the surgery,” Arlow said.
“We refer them to the oncologist right away.”
The idea is to shrink the tumor with chemotherapy so it’s easier for the surgeon to get all of the cancer.
Clark said administering chemotherapy prior to surgery, known as neoadjuvant therapy, has made a big difference for patients with triple-negative breast cancer – the most aggressive type.
“We have learned that surgery first is not always the best option,” Clark said.
“There have been times, after the initial chemotherapy, I go in there (surgically) and I can’t find any cancer.
“It blows my mind and I’ve been doing breast surgery for 25 years.”
‘Doing less surgery’
When it is time for surgery, most patients with early-stage breast cancer can select either a mastectomy, which is surgical removal of the breast, or breast conservation therapy, which begins with a lumpectomy procedure to remove the tumor and some tissue around it, Brown said.
Breast conservation therapy usually requires follow-up radiation treatments to kill any remaining cancer cells in the breast.
With either mastectomy or lumpectomy, the surgeon removes one or two lymph nodes in the armpit area to see if the cancer has spread.
The lymph nodes are bean-shaped structures in the body’s immune system that filter toxins and waste. They are usually the first place that cancer spreads.
Twenty years ago, surgeons would make a bigger incision under the arm and take several lymph nodes.
The surgery left an additional scar and increased the chance of lymphedema – a painful swelling of arms or legs caused a build-up of lymphatic fluids.
Today, doctors inject an agent into the breast before surgery and track it through the body to identify which are the first lymph nodes draining the breast.
They are the ones where cancer cells reach first. Identified as the sentinel lymph nodes, they are removed at the time of surgery and checked for cancer.
“We are doing less surgery but having better lifetime outcomes,” Clark said.
“With sentinel node biopsy, there are no drains. You have a low risk of lymphedema and you have the same lifetime survival.”
The “less can be more” philosophy in breast-cancer treatment continues with the latest research showing some for breast cancer patients over 70, even the sentinel node biopsy is not necessary, Stefanick said.
“Sometimes we can avoid lymph node biopsy if there is no sign of involvement on imaging ultrasound,” she said. “Chances that it is going to spread to that lymph node are much less than the risk from the procedure.”
The surgeons say a majority of women who are eligible for either mastectomy or lumpectomy continue to choose breast conservation therapy once they hear that studies show both are just as effective.
Clark said he shows his patients the results of numerous studies that show both procedures have the same lifetime survival rates.
“A lot of women react: I just want it gone,” Clark said.
“I tell them, ‘If you have a skin cancer on your finger, I don’t take your whole arm off. I take the cancer off.’ ”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
