Vickie McElligott may have had to face her breast cancer appointments alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her three children were always there for support when she got home.
“They just felt like they had to be with me,” she said.
McElligott was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and traveled to Johnstown for the appointments by herself and was dropped off for surgeries.
Hailing from Somerset County, the trip and navigating the area for the 65-year-old wasn’t always easy.
Not being able to go with their mother was also hard, Jillian Lebda, McElligott’s daughter, said.
“We felt horrible for mom,” she added.
The whole situation was a shock to the three, McElligott said, especially after losing their father to cancer 13 years ago.
“I was really scared,” Lebda said. “But she’s such a strong person and I knew she’d be able to battle through.”
McElligott has had three surgeries since July and is still recovering.
Lebda and her brothers, Steven and Craig Weller, are constantly calling and stopping by to help out, McElligott said.
She appreciates all the help, but is looking forward to being able to do her own chores.
Lebda and her brothers prepared frozen meals for their mother so she could reheat them and not worry about cooking.
Her neighbors have also been a great help during her battle, she said.
‘Not fooling around’
McElligott’s cancer journey started when she discovered a lump in one of her breasts during a self examination.
When she was checked by her gynecologist, Philip Basala, a second lump was discovered.
She had a lumpectomy to remove the second lump, which was cancerous.
Tests later showed the first lump was cancerous as well and would require another surgery.
It was at that point McElligott decided to have a double mastectomy.
“Having to have the second surgery, I thought, ‘I’m not fooling around,’ ” she said.
‘I’m cancer-free’
The decision to have the operation was a difficult one that required a great deal of consideration.
After discussing the matter with others who’ve dealt with breast cancer, McElligott decided to go through with it.
She said after the double mastectomy it was hard to look at herself in the mirror – she didn’t feel like a “whole woman.”
But, the measure worked and McElligott was deemed cancer free, though she has to undergo some maintenance chemotherapy to make sure the cancer doesn’t spread.
Lebda said this is because the type of breast cancer she was diagnosed with was “aggressive.”
McElligott has also undergone reconstructive surgery, which she’s recovering from now.
The whole situation is still “sinking in” for her.
“I’m cancer-free, but I’m afraid it’ll come back,” she said.
‘Brought us ... closer’
That fear is something that will live in the back of her mind from now on.
She preaches early detection to everyone who will listen, and that’s especially true for her daughter, who is set to have a checkup soon.
Lebda said having her mom battle cancer put life in perspective.
She’s also a proponent of self exams and early detection, and said she has her own concerns for the future.
But that won’t stop her from living her life, Lebda said, and she’s looking forward to spending more time with her mom and getting to go on girl’s trips again.
“We were all really close with Mom, but I think this has brought us even closer,” Lebda said.
McElligott is also looking forward to spending more time with her children and friends, and do some traveling as well.
