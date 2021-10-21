JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Breast cancer survivor Geraldine Fletcher's radiation therapy burned her, but she said she preferred that to the chemotherapy, which made her ill and caused her to lose her hair.
While Fletcher would be seated for chemotherapy, her husband Jeff would be there, too – holding her hand.
"Cancer is easier to go through with someone in your corner," Geraldine said.
Jeff was with her through it all – 21 cycles of radiation and eight rounds of chemotherapy.
"Just seeing her sick ... I don't like to see her sick," Jeff Fletcher said. "It was the worst, going through the chemo. It was hard for me. But just seeing her remain such a cheerful person – she lifted me up."
The Fletchers have been together for 22 years.
Before her diagnosis, Geraldine, 70, was dancing, gardening and playing with her puppy at her home in Nanty Glo.
The soreness she felt in her left breast, she thought, was probably from her puppy's insistence on climbing on her.
However, results of her annual mammogram in 2019 showed Stage 2 cancer.
Fletcher said she was scared, but she aimed to remember that the word "cancer" is not a "killer word," as it was in the past, she said.
Her family has a history of cancer. An aunt of hers had cancer in the 1990s.
Treatment has come a long way since then, but it's still a painful process, she said.
With treatment and surgery, she has overcome the disease. This month marks her two-year anniversary of being cancer free, though she still feels some soreness in the area.
"Now I got a good old crop of hair back," she said. "I tell people it's from stepping around in my garden."
In addition to Jeff, Geraldine said her daughter and son both stood by her through her battle with cancer.
And Fletcher described her doctor, Patty Stefanik, as "a doll baby."
"She put me at ease," she said. "Even her crew at her office – they welcomed me and made me feel comfortable. I didn't want for too much."
Fletcher's life after cancer is back to normal; she's moved on and doesn't think about the disease aside from her appointments.
"Now I go every six months for check-up," she said.
Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show declines in rates of cancer diagnoses and cancer deaths from 1999 to 2018 in Pennsylvania, and partly attributes the change to the use of screenings and improvements in treatments.
In Pennsylvania in 2018, the rate of new breast cancer patients was 130 per 100,000 women, or more than 11,180 new patients.
The rate has gone down from 137 per 100,000 women in 1999, according to the CDC's data.
"I think it can only get better," Fletcher said. "I even hope for a cure down the road. somewhere they are going to find one."
