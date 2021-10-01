JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just a few years ago, if a new drug showed promise in one type of cancer, researchers would start randomly trying it with other cancers.
With advances in the understanding of cancer cells at the molecular level, Dr. Michael D. Voloshin said scientists can identify how the drug is interacting with specific cell components and look for other cancers with similar features.
“They are finding more of the targeting,” Voloshin said at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St.
“They can actually look at the mechanics involved and target the medicine to that situation.”
Voloshin is a medical oncologist at the Johnstown facility. He treats breast cancer patients with the latest developments in chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.
The options are constantly expanding, as scientists learn more about the inner workings of cancer cells and normal cells.
“We are breaking those cells apart,” Voloshin said. “What materials we are finding in those cells we are categorizing to find things that we can use for treatment.”
He pointed to two developments in the past year that could impact breast cancer patients with traditionally hard-to-treat cancers.
One study showed that the drug alpelisib can help some patients with hormone receptor–positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative cancer, abbreviated as HR+/HER- cancer.
“If they have the hormone PIK3CA mutation, that used to be a sign they do well,” Voloshin said. “Now there is a medicine, alpelisib. Used in conjunction with the medicine we have been using has it shown an effective response.”
Voloshin also pointed to several studies showing the potential benefits of PARP inhibitors for triple-negative breast cancer and for patients with the inherited BRCA genes.
PARP stands for poly-ADP ribose polymerase, a protein that helps damaged cells repair themselves. PARP inhibitors stop the PARP from repairing cancer cells.
“It’s encouraging,” Voloshin said. “We are now getting the right medicine to the right patient. You have a mutation, you can aim for that.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
