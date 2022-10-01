WINDBER, Pa. – Over 21 years, staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine have analyzed, categorized and stored approximately 500,000 tissue samples for future use.
That includes more than 10,000 donated by supporters of the Clinical Breast Care Project – a milestone the facility reached earlier this year.
But as the years go by, the facility has been putting more attention into individual samples – the time it takes them to arrive at their destination, the temperatures they are exposed to and other variables that might make a difference to researchers, the institute’s senior Biobank director, Stella Somiari, said.
As research institutions continue taking steps to solve ambitious challenges – including the global goal of eradicating cancer – staff at Windber’s Institute of Molecular Medicine are putting a greater focus on studying the samples they collect in their biobanks, she said.
“What we’ve learned is that you have to take more steps to understand the samples we are using and how they effect our research,” she said.
“That is why we are doing a lot of research ... to understand what conditions the tissues are exposed to from the moment that sample comes out of the patient to when it comes to us.”
A specimen might take hours to multiple days to make the trip, Somiari said.
The material might be exposed to greater temperature changes and may go through a bumpy transit process while being transported by a parcel carrier, she added.
Better samples, results
Through improved procedures and sophisticated data-tracking programs created by Director of Biomedical Informatics Infrastructure Leonid Kvecher, every bit of that information is logged for researchers to view – so there’s a “complete picture,” institute officials said.
Logging the samples also enables the information to be seen by the institute’s network of partners.
The process was first developed for the research center’s breast cancer tissues and has now been expanded to include prostate tissue samples, he said.
The ultimate goal, Somiari said, is to ensure samples can be better understood so the experts relying on those samples for their tests in the military, civilian and veterans affairs facilities can do better research and get better results.
Originally called Windber Research Institute, the facility was created in 2000 to support the Clinical Breast Cancer Research Project through efforts by the late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha.
But over the years, the center’s work has expanded – just like its growing bank of specimens – to serve multiple efforts involving multiple types of cancer studies, including the Applied Proteogenomic OrganizationaL Learning and Outcomes (APOLLO) program and the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network, Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
‘Precious’ tissue samples
Somiari said Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine’s efforts to provide the most reliable samples possible for its partners led the facility to study samples that have been exposed to different conditions to see if their use in research led to different outcomes.
Samples are stored at precise, frigid temperatures. But early study results indicate that examples exposed to room temperature-type conditions for longer periods after they are extracted are still usable for certain research.
Those findings will need further study – but the study outcomes signal that more samples are likely usable for research than scientists might have recognized years ago, Somiari said.
“These samples we are storing are very precious,” she said, noting the goal is to preserve as many as possible for future use.
Over the past few years – driven in part by a response to slowed shipping during COVID-19 – the system to protect and monitor tissue sample packages sent to and from the center has been overhauled.
Packages previously protected with dry ice are now temperature-controlled through a more reliable system utilizing liquid nitrogen vapor, Somiari said.
Electronic monitors track and record any time a package is flipped upside down during transit or is exposed to higher temperatures, she said.
“It’s important to us that we have a scientific process on how we manage these samples ... just like we do when we use them for research,” Somiari said
“By continuing to track what our samples are (subjected to), we’ll learn over time through research what works and what doesn’t – and how they are impacted by these conditions.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
