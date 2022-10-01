INDIANA – Several years ago, a nutritional program for cancer patients at Indiana Regional Medical Center was implemented by a physician there.
When that individual left, the offering was shelved until July, when Rebecca Williamson suggested it be resurrected and received overwhelming support.
She oversees the free Breast Cancer Self-Care Nutrition Program at the hospital, where patients finishing treatment are referred.
“This is a really ideal situation, because they make the appointment and they want to come,” Williamson said.
The registered, licensed dietician and certified health and wellness coach has worked at IRMC for 13 years – 10 of that with the cancer center.
‘An active lifestyle’
She said she’s always had an interest in working out, was an athlete in school and interested in human nature.
That’s what led her down the path of being a dieti- cian and health and wellness coach.
Once a referral is made, Williamson reaches out to patients and invites them to sit down with her and chat.
During the one-hour conference, she talks to them about the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle following their treatment – including a low calorie, low fat, low sugar diet – and collects information about their background and medical history.
“There’s research that a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can positively impact breast cancer patients,” she said.
The dietitian can also help create a plan with meal options, and a weight-loss program based on the person’s body mass index, if necessary.
All of this is done at the Indiana Total Therapy S&T Wellness Center office at 2010 Shelly Drive.
Women interested in the offerings can sign up for the center’s gym for one month free after the consultation.
‘Very rewarding’
What Williamson likes most about her job is the outpatient procedure.
She said she enjoys the connection she can make with patients and learning where they are and willing to go after treatment, adding that it’s important to develop a relationship with the clien- tele.
Williamson remains sympathetic throughout her interactions and tries to make the patients feel like they can always reach out, she said.
“It’s very rewarding at the end of the day,” she said.
The importance of a program, such as the optional offering Williamson oversees, revolves around the premise that “clean, healthy eating helps prevent cancer re- occurrence” – as well as helping Williamson stay connected to patients.
“Living that healthy lifestyle, cooking at home, decreasing processed foods ... exercise ... those are the things that I help them understand are important,” Williamson said.
‘Successful recovery’
According to educational material about the program, “a healthy lifestyle can have a significant impact on breast cancer outcomes.”
“Lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise can reduce the long-term side effects of treatment protocols and promote long-term overall health by reducing breast cancer co-mordibities, such as obesity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and diabetes mellitus,” the information said.
That includes increasing intake of vegetables, whole grains and fish and reducing consumption of high-fat dairy products, red meat and other, similar items.
The World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Research advises patients to be physically active, limit intake of saturated fats, maintain a healthy body weight and follow a high fiber and soy-rich diet.
IRMC’s material also states that research “strongly supports that physical activity is associated with a greater chance of a successful breast cancer recovery.”
Former IRMC cancer patients interested in more information on the Breast Cancer Self-Care Nutrition Program can call Williamson at 724-357-8088.
