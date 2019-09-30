Advances in breast reconstruction surgery have reduced the emotional trauma for women facing mastectomies for cancer treatment, experts say.
“The techniques have improved,” Johnstown plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rollins said. “We have gotten to a point where we are able to shape and reconstruct the breast to make it look more normal.”
In addition to prosthetic implants, surgeons can use a patient’s own fatty tissue to achieve a more natural feel during reconstruction, he said at Conemaugh Physician Group – Plastic Surgery offices in Conemaugh Medical Park.
The tissue grafted into the breast for reconstruction is removed by liposuction from an area with excess fat – usually the abdomen.
“Some people find that very appealing,” Rollins said.
Rollins and other area plastic surgeons work in concert with breast surgeons, performing immediate reconstruction following a mastectomy.
The team approach helps ease the impact of losing a breast to cancer, Johnstown breast surgeon Patti Ann Stefanick said.
“They appreciate knowing they are going to sleep and the wake up with their reconstruction done,” Stefanick said at her 939 Menoher Blvd. office.
“It changes the whole mindset, knowing they are not going to come out of this with disfigurement. If I had to tell them it is being delayed, it would be a different story.”
Not everyone is a candidate for immediate reconstruction, Rollins warns. If radiation oncology is to be included following a mastectomy, reconstruction should be delayed.
“Radiation is very damaging to tissue,” he said. “It makes reconstruction more difficult.”
Rollins and Dr. Kamran Shayesteh work with breast surgeons with Conemaugh Health System.
Breast surgeons Deborah Sims and Trudi Brown at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber work with Dr. Robert Louton of Blair Plastic Surgery in Altoona.
Indiana Regional Medical Center surgeons Dan Clark and Nazneen Billimoria collaborate with Dr. Francis R. Johns of Artisan Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh and Greensburg.
All the experts provide both skin-sparing and nipple-sparing options for breast cancer patients who qualify. The techniques remove the breast tissue with less scarring and allow for a more natural reconstruction.
The advances in plastic surgery can help patients who are faced with deciding between a mastectomy or lumpectomy, breast surgeon Renee Arlow said at Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center.
For most early-stage breast cancer, both options have been shown to have the same long-term survival rates. Most patients choose the less-invasive lumpectomy, but a few women still opt for a mastectomy for peace of mind, Arlow said.
She sees the breast surgeon’s role as educating patients on the risks and benefits of different options, rather than directing them to a specific treatment.
“A recent study shows that, whatever the decision, patients are much happier when the choice comes from them,” Arlow said. “We get really good results – both on the cancer side and on the reconstruction side.”
