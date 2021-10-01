JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All the area physicians involved with breast cancer treatment stress they use a team approach with efforts tailored to each patient.
In addition to the breast surgeon, diagnostic radiologist, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist, the team includes a plastic surgeon to weigh in on reconstruction options.
“Plastic surgeons are invaluable to this process,” Johnstown breast surgeon Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick said at her 939 Menoher Blvd. office in Southmont.
Breast surgeons at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Indiana Regional Medical Center and UPMC Altoona all work with area plastic surgeons to offer immediate reconstruction following mastectomy.
“Anybody who is talking about getting a mastectomy should meet with the plastic surgeon before they have their surgery,” Stefanick said. “We have immediate reconstruction and they do such a wonderful job with these people.”
Radiologists Dr. Kristy Wolfel at Conemaugh East Hills and Dr. Lauren Deur at UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center said they refer all mastectomy patients to plastic surgeons.
“We like them to be referred to a plastic surgeon so they can have all the information,” Wolfel said.
With immediate reconstruction, the plastic surgeon takes over as soon as the breast surgeon finishes a mastectomy. That allows women to have the reconstructed breasts when they wake up from anesthesia.
Dr. Paul Rollins at Conemaugh Physicians Group–Plastic Surgery said he places an implant or expander during the immediate reconstruction, but most women will have a second procedure later to achieve the final results.
“Once they have achieved the size that they are comfortable with, we then remove the expander – or the balloon – and a permanent implant is placed,” Rollins said.
In the past, there was a small chance the silicone implants could leak or rupture, causing breast pain or changes in the contour of the breast.
Implants have been vastly improved, Rollins said.
“The implants have been reformulated, he said. “They are made up of what is called a cohesive gel. If they are cut into or fail, nothing comes out of them.”
Graft reconstruction
A majority of breast reconstruction is still done with implants, but Rollins said a newer option – using fat from another part of the body – is gaining popularity.
Fat graft reconstruction has been offered at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for more than three years and is increasingly preferred both locally and nationally.
“Patients who have had that final stage of reconstruction with the use of fat graft are obviously happier with the results,” Rollins said.
With fat grafting, the plastic surgeon removes fat from another area of the body, usually the abdominal wall, using a technique similar to liposuction, Rollins said.
Surgeons then process the fat into liquid and inject it into the breast area to recreate the breast.
As an added bonus, the patient has less unwanted fat in the area where it was removed, Rollins noted.
Similar fat grafts have been in use for years to supplement implant reconstruction or cosmetic surgery following lumpectomies.
‘More natural feel’
Although the fat graft reconstruction has been proven safe, some were initially concerned with the long-term results or risk of additional cancer. As time went by, those concerns have not materialized – so more doctors have begun offering the fat grafts.
“We are doing a lot more of them,” Rollins said. “Patients are more aware of it and a lot more physicians have started to do it, so it has become a lot more acceptable.
“It actually gives the overall breast a more natural feel and really helps the overall shape of the breast.”
Fat grafting also helps minimize scar tissue formation and is useful in patients who have had radiation, he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
