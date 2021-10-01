JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When a woman receives the dreaded callback following her annual routine mammogram, the next step will usually connect her with a diagnostic radiologist.
The medical imaging specialist may order more tests to get a better look at the suspicious area shown on the mammogram.
Two area diagnostic radiologists specialize in breast disease.
Dr. Kristy Wolfel leads the women’s health center team at Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave. in Richland, and Dr. Lauren Deur plays the same role at the women’s imaging center in UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center, 1516 Ninth Ave. in Altoona.
Just because a woman has a callback doesn’t mean she has cancer, Deur said at the Altoona facility.
“They come in for a diagnostic mammogram,” Deur said. “I get additional pictures to try to sort out whatever the problem is. Sometimes it’s just overlapping pictures.”
If there is still a question, the radiologist can order an ultrasound or a magnetic resonance imaging test.
“Sometimes, again, people get good news,” Deur said. “The ultrasound shows it’s just cyst and they go home with a smile.”
If biopsy is needed ...
But if the area looks suspicious in the additional tests, a biopsy is usually recommended. Those are often performed by the same radiologist using the same imaging technology to guide instruments to the suspected tumor.
Most of the biopsies are “core” biopsies, in which a small tube is inserted through an incision and directed to the tumor to remove a tiny tissue sample, Wolfel said.
“I do all the biopsies,” Wolfel said. “It’s a pretty easy way to find out what’s going on. It may be nothing.”
All three imaging systems are used for biopsies, depending on the image and other factors, Wolfel said.
The first choice is ultrasound, because it is the simplest method and most comfortable for the patient, she said, adding that ultrasound is also the least expensive option.
Three-dimensional mammography’s X-ray technology is the next choice. Also called tomography-guided stereotactic biopsy, the technology is best for calcifications that can be tumors, Wolfel said.
With tomography, the woman must have another mammogram, with the associated uncomfortable breast compression, Deur noted.
If it’s cancer ...
An MRI-guided biopsy is the third option. Deur said it takes longer and requires the patient to remain in what many find is an uncomfortable position.
“MRI can see things that mammography and ultrasound can’t,” Deur said. “But it’s the least comfortable and the most expensive.
“The extracted tissue is sent to the pathology department for analysis. Again, the results can be good news with no cancer found.”
When there is cancer, the radiologist calls in the surgeon, pathologist and oncologists to begin individualizing the cancer treatment.
“It’s a team effort,” Wolfel said. “They will be referred to a medical oncologist and also a radiation oncologist.
“If the patient is inclined to have a mastectomy with reconstruction, they like them to be referred to a plastic surgeon so they can have all the information.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
