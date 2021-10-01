JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Radiation therapy is an essential part of breast-cancer treatment for many patients.
Treatments involves the use of powerful X-rays aimed directly at the area where the cancer was removed, to kill any remaining cancer cells.
Radiation oncology programs at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St., and Conemaugh Cancer Center, 1020 Franklin St., offer some of the latest technology available.
Although some mastectomy patients may undergo a round of treatments as well, radiation therapy almost always follows lumpectomy surgery, said Dr. Subarna Eisaman, a radiation oncologist at the UPMC Hillman center in Johnstown.
“Lumpectomy is commonly called breast-conservation therapy,” Eisaman said.
“It includes lumpectomy surgery and post-operative radiation. We treat the tumor bed with a margin around it, sparing the whole breast.”
If the disease is caught early, the radiation is largely preventive, because the cancer was essentially removed during surgery, medical oncologist Dr. Ali Tunio said at Conemaugh Cancer Center.
“They ask me, ‘How’s my cancer?’ ” Tunio said.
“I tell them, ‘You had your cancer taken out. What I’m trying to do is prevent new cancer, or the cancer coming back.”
Mastectomy patients who are candidates for radiation therapy include those with tumors larger than about 2 inches, those with cancer cells in the lymph nodes near the breast, and those with cancer cells in tissue near the surgery, such as skin or muscle, the American Cancer Society website says.
In addition, patients whose cancer has spread to other parts of the body may be referred to a radiation oncologist.
Traditionally, radiation therapy for breast cancer includes 25 to 37 low-dose sessions spread over several weeks, Eisaman said.
Now, research has shown a five-session course of high-dose radiation treatments has the same results.
“Five- to 10-year data show five-sessions is just as effective as the conventional course of treatment in the appropriate select population,” she said.
The five treatments can be delivered on five consecutive days or every other day, she said.
“The patients love it,” she said. “It is very well tolerated with very little or no skin reaction. They are able to carry on their regular activities.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
