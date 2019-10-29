Within the past year, Katrina Perkosky discovered a lump in her breast, received a breast cancer diagnosis, had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
Perkosky was 36 when she felt the lump around Christmas last year, dismissing it as a cyst or dense breast tissue.
She waited until her annual gynecology visit in February, had an ultrasound and mammogram the following week and a biopsy the next day.
On March 8, Perkosky received her breast cancer diagnosis, a non-invasive type with a 98% survival rate. She was told her treatment plan would likely include a lumpectomy and radiation.
“I was floored,” said Perkosky, now 37, even though there was history of breast cancer on her mother’s side of the family. “I really wasn’t prepared for that.”
Given her diagnosis at such a young age, Perkosky said she was open about her journey on social media, which provided support from friends, family, acquaintances and even strangers, but also helped her raise awareness.
“I wanted other women to know – even young women – that this can happen to anyone,” she said.
Due to inflammation around the cancerous cells in Perkosky’s breast, the lump grew quickly to nearly 3 inches. After meeting with a surgeon, Perkosky was advised that, due to the size of the lump, a lumpectomy would be difficult.
Perkosky then decided to undergo a double mastectomy. While that was a hard decision, Perkosky said it eliminates the possibility of breast cancer returning in the future.
After Perkosky’s double mastectomy surgery on May 8, she had tissue expanders implanted to help begin the reconstruction process. The surgery put her off work for two weeks, and radiation to eliminate any lingering cancer cells caused changes to her skin and tissue that complicated her body’s response to the tissue expanders.
Perkosky completed 25 radiation treatments between June and July and, on Oct. 2, she underwent reconstruction surgery. Additional surgeries could be needed in the future, she said, because radiation continues to affect the body after treatments are complete.
For anyone who has received or may receive a breast cancer diagnosis in the future, Perkosky said it’s important to remember the diagnosis is not a death sentence. There are numerous examples of people who have gone through it successfully.
“Be positive and focus on what you need to do to get healthy,” Perkosky said.
Perkosky wasn’t old enough for her first preventative mammogram, which are usually done beginning at age 40.
A self-exam and recognizing something abnormal were key in her case.
“People really need to know their normal, know what feels right and what feels wrong,” she said.
Perkosky appreciates the awareness aspect of October, which is recognized nationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but also encouraged people to get involved.
“People need to take action,” she said, by getting screenings, conducting self-exams and participating in events that contribute to breast cancer research or patients.
Perkosky encouraged those who offered to help her throughout her experience to donate to Johnstown Walk of Hope, which assists local patients and caregivers who are struggling financially in the midst of a cancer battle.
As she shared her journey on social media, Perkosky said she received one of the positives to her diagnosis: an outpouring of support.
“So many people reached out,” she said. “It was something that could make tough days a little brighter.”
