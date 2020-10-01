Melissa Felton meets her patients at one of the worst possible moments: When they are facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
The routine screening mammogram has shown a suspicious feature and the radiologist or family doctor has recommended a biopsy.
As a nurse navigator at the Women’s Health Center in Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center in Richland, Felton connects with patients to help them through the labyrinth of health care.
“When a patient gets referred to us, I am the person who calls them,” Felton said at the East Hills facility. “I am the first person to reach out to them.”
Nurse navigators – also called patient navigators or health navigators – are part of hospitals’ growing focus on making their patients’ health care experience less stressful.
The professionals connect patients with each physician or other provider in the process, schedule appointments and help them understand reports and instructions.
“I had one patient tell me, ‘You’re like my concierge,’ ” Felton said.
UPMC Altoona’s Station Medical Center women’s health program and Indiana Regional Medical Center provide nurse navigators as well.
Indiana’s Dena Diehl said she builds relationships with her patients as they complete each step in cancer diagnosis and surgery.
“They appreciate the care they receive here,” Diehl said in the M. Dorcas Clark Women’s Imaging Center. “You become friends with some of them.”
Lesa Walker, a mammography technologist at the Indiana Center, sees the value of Diehl’s profession.
“She facilitates and expedites the process so it goes smoother and quicker for them,” Walker said. “She’s an ear for them and a hand-holder.”
Facing a cancer diagnosis can be devastating. Felton says she can help patients understand what’s happening and show them the next step in care.
“The moment they see the word ‘cancer,’ they can’t think anymore,” Felton said. “I take the guesswork out of it.”
Felton works with each patient through their imaging, diagnosis and surgery steps.
Conemaugh also provides a nurse navigator for those going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy at the Conemaugh Cancer Center in Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Felton was working in the radiology department and was recommended for the job when Conemaugh was preparing to add the nurse navigator program in 2016. It matched her interest in women’s health and her experience with breast cancer patients.
“I love it,” she said. “I have been a nurse for 36 years and it is what nursing is supposed to be. You can build a rapport with your patient.”
She admits helping patients through the personal crisis of a cancer diagnosis can be emotionally draining.
“I tell people it’s the best, most difficult job I’ve ever had,” Felton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.